Anderson Paak launches APEshit Inc label with UMG

Anderson Paak has launched APEshit Inc in collaboration with Universal Music Group.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

According to a statement, his vision is to “create a label that will showcase all genres of artists and push musicians that play instruments to the forefront”.

“I was going to shows and realised that less and less I was seeing actual performers,” said Paak. “Where is the next generation that can play instruments?? I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!”

Referring to the label’s name, Paak said; “APE stands for Anderson Paak Empire. And, well, we on some other shit out here in this music business jungle, so APEshit!”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, said: “UMG has always strived to be a home for music’s best creators, innovators, disruptors and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities. Anderson Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life.”

APEshit Inc will be based in Los Angeles and will announce details of the label’s debut signings and releases shortly.

UMG will provide global support for the label's artists and releases through its extensive network of divisions worldwide.