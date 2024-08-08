Andy Daniell rejoins Defected as director of music

Andy Daniell is rejoining Defected Records as director of music.

Effective from this month, Daniell will report to CEO Wez Saunders, with a remit to oversee the label’s entire musical output.

Daniell originally joined Defected in 2004 and served until 2019, during which time he rose from intern and resident DJ, to A&R manager.

He played a pivotal role in signing records including Storm Queen’s Look Right Through, CamelPhat & Elderbrook’s Grammy-nominated Cola and more.

He departed for Warner dance imprint FFRR in 2019, where he led the label within Parlophone, signing Diplo and playing a key part in campaigns for David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Kenya Grace and more.

Defected CEO Wez Saunders welcomed the appointment: “In this new role Andy Daniell will oversee the entirety of our musical output, from signing new artists to nurturing the development of our current roster, ultimately securing their futures through recordings, publishing and catalogue management. Those aspects of business are at the core of what we do at Defected, and with Andy’s experience, I have no doubt that he is the best at what he does. I’m very excited for this new chapter for Defected and for dance music”.

Andy Daniell said: “I’m hugely excited to be returning to Defected Records as director of music. Defected was my home for 14 years and where I started out in the industry so will always hold a special place in my heart. The ecosystem under the Defected umbrella, the labels, community, events, rich catalogue, heritage, culture and beyond creates unique and exciting prospects for artists in today’s market. I’m eager to start reconnecting with our talented artists and teams at the labels, some familiar, some new, and begin this exciting new chapter. I look forward to contributing to the success and growth of all aspects of our business”.

Daniell, who has worked on three UK No.1 records and six Grammy-nominated songs, will be responsible for all 26 labels under the Defected umbrella, including Glitterbox, D4 DANCE, DFTD, and Classic Music Company and more, as well as its Defected Music publishing arm.