Andy West moves from Apple Music to Warner Music Canada as general manager

Andy West has been named executive vice president and general manager of Warner Music Canada.

He joins the company after serving as country manager for Apple Music for the last seven years. He will take up the appointment on February 14 and will be based in Toronto, reporting to Kristen Burke, president of Warner Music Canada.

In his new role, West will lead WMC’s strategic teams across marketing, digital, commercial revenue, publicity, promotion and licensing. His appointment comes as Warner Music Canada is expanding its roster, signing acts from an increasing range of genres, and working with a wider range of partners.

Andy West said: “I’ve worked with Kristen over many years and have a huge respect for her leadership and strategic mindset. I’m so excited that she’s asked me to be part of her ambitious plans for growth at Warner Music Canada. For us, everything starts with the artists and the music, and we are passionate about harnessing all the tools at our disposal to help artists build relationships with fans and develop careers in this fast-changing business.”

Kristen Burke added: “Andy is a hugely respected exec who has worked with labels and managers to help put Canadian artists on the map. He combines an enthusiasm for all genres of music with a business brain that enables him to put the right artists in the right places to connect with fans. He’s the perfect choice to help me grow and diversify our artist roster and tap new opportunities for them in addition to the still-growing streaming model.”

West joined Apple in 2011, initially serving as country manager for iTunes Movies, TV and music, before becoming the country manager for Apple Music at its launch in 2015.