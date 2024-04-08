Angus Blair promoted to SVP A&R UK/EU at Nettwerk

Nettwerk Music Group has unveiled a key promotion and appointment in the UK.

Angus Blair, previously VP of A&R, has been promoted to SVP A&R UK/EU.

Blair’s previous label history includes Island Records, London Records and Chrysalis Music. His previous signings include 2024 BRIT Award winners Jungle, Bat For Lashes, The Horrors, Matt Maltese and Morcheeba.

Angus Blair said: “It’s a great time to be at Nettwerk as we continue to grow our UK and EU rosters and our artists’ international success.

“The next two years will see the Nettwerk UK and EU teams release new music by great artists like The Amazons, Flyte, Seafret, Ider, Tender and The Himalayas, as well as debut albums from breakout acts like Night Tapes, Paris Paloma, Litany and Vraell. The EU roster has fantastic music coming from James Vincent McMorrow, Winona Oak, and rising folk star Hazlett.

“I’d like to thank the Nettwerk team for their continued belief in and support of the A&R process, a label culture based on respect for the artist, and the continued development of new methodologies in data research and its strategic application.”

Nettwerk co-founder Mark Jowett said: “With Angus’s unparalleled A&R experience, ‘great ears,’ and passion for taking artists’ careers to the highest level, it’s an honour to have him at Nettwerk.”

In a new company appointment, James Crosley has joined Nettwerk as director of publicity UK & EU.

Formerly deputy head of Press at 9PR. Crosley will run day-to-day operations for the publicity department, as well as manage campaigns and develop strategy for artists across the Nettwerk roster.

James Crosley said: “I’m excited to join the amazing team at Nettwerk and am looking forward to working with such a talented, eclectic and diverse group of artists.”