Arcane League Of Legends: Season 2 soundtrack tops 500m streams as UK consumption increases

The soundtrack for Arcane League Of Legends is a global streaming phenomenon.

The animated series, which is based on the League Of Legends game, is one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever. The series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

The soundtrack release for the second series is in partnership with Riot Games and Virgin Music, who struck a deal in August covering global distribution with the exception of China, where it is handled by Riot Games’ parent company Tencent.

Several artists featured on the soundtrack are League of Legends players and previous Riot Games collaborators.

Arcane League Of Legends: Season 2 has already officially passed 500 million streams globally. That figure was achieved less than three weeks after the November 22 release date and will have increased again in the past week. Arcane has 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The season 2 soundtrack debuted at No.2 on the compilation chart in the UK on November 29 (behind Wicked) with 7,147 opening sales (Official Charts Company). It has since increased sales for two consecutive weeks with the availability of physical editions boosting consumption by 22.2% in the latest chart frame.

In the UK, the soundtrack has 23,122 sales to date (3,410 physical copies, 552 downloads and 19,160 sales-equivalent streams). In the US, it debuted at No.26 on the main albums chart.

The album has got off to a strong start as it chases the total set by the first season of Arcane, the soundtrack for which has amassed more than 5.6 billion global streams since its release in November 2021.

Featuring artists including Imagine Dragons & JID, Pusha T & Mako, and Fantastic Negrito, the first series soundtrack has been reissued as part of the Virgin and Riot partnership. The Imagine Dragons & JID track, Enemy, peaked at No.17 in the UK in 2022 and is approaching a million chart sales.

Multiple tracks from the new soundtrack are impacting streaming platforms. Eight songs from the album made Spotify’s Viral 50 USA chart as of December 11, 2024.

Ma Meilleure Ennemie by Pomme and Stromae peaked at No.1 on Spotify in France, Belgium, Poland and the UK, and is currently No.21 globally. It has reached 144 million streams on Spotify alone and has been added to Today’s Top Hits on the platform. It has cracked the Top 20 in the UK singles chart.

Other popular tracks from the album include The Line by Twenty One Pilots, Heavy Is The Crown by Linkin Park’s co-vocalists Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, Paint The Town Blue by Ashnikko, To Ashes And Blood by Woodkid, I Can’t Hear It Now by Freya Ridings and Fantastic by King Princess.

“Every song is a true collaboration between the show creators, our in-house music team and some of the world’s greatest artists – many of whom play our games and love the League of Legends IP,” said Maria Egan, global head of music at Riot Games, ahead of the release.

“Riot Games are experts in creating enormously powerful moments around global fandom – first in gaming and now in entertainment and music,” said Jacqueline Saturn, president, Virgin Music Group North America, and EVP of Global Artist Relations, at the time of the partnership announcement.