Ariana Grande to join superfan platform Weverse

Ariana Grande is to join HYBE’s superfan platform Weverse.

It’s also been confirmed that Grande will continue her business partnership with HYBE America, which is led by Scooter Braun.

Grande left Scooter Braun’s SB Projects as a management client last year. She is now managed by Brandon Creed at Good World Management.

HYBE has a long-term distribution partnership with Universal Music Group. Under the agreement, UMG is collaborating with Weverse.

Ariana Grande peaked at No.1 in the UK and US in March with seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine (released by UMG's Republic Records in the US and Island in the UK). Lead single Yes, And? was also a US chart-topper, peaking at No.2 in the UK and topping the radio airplay rankings.

In a statement, representatives for Ariana Grande and HYBE said: “Ariana Grande and HYBE, led by CEO Scooter Braun, look forward to continuing their long-standing business partnership and pursuing creative opportunities in Weverse and REM Beauty. Grande, in this new chapter, will continue to be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed/Good World Management.”

Creed was previously at Full Stop Management. He launched Good World Management last August with a roster including Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Troye Sivan. It was reported in late 2023 that Grande had joined the new management company.