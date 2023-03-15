Arista Records recruits Veronica Sanjines as general manager

Arista Records has appointed Veronica Sanjines as general manager.

Based in New York, Sanjines will report to David Massey, president and CEO, Arista Records.

In her new role, Sanjines will oversee general operations for the label, drawing on her background in both strategic marketing and artist relations.

In the new role, she will collaborate with the entire roster, including multi-platinum artists such as Måneskin, JP Saxe and Tai Verdes, and rising talent such as Lola Brooke.

David Massey said: “Veronica is a natural leader and creative executive with genuine passion for music and a keen perspective on culture. Veronica’s reputation for visionary marketing and strategy precedes her. We are excited to welcome her to the Arista family. We know she’s going to be an incredible asset to the label’s next era.”

Veronica Sanjines added: “The success David and the team have built over the last five years is a testament to their dedication and focus on artist development in a highly competitive landscape. I hope to continue to build upon this foundation in my new role at Arista and I am so excited to return to the Sony Music family where I started my career over 20 years ago as a college rep.”

For the past two decades, Sanijnes has held various roles in the music industry. Most recently, she served as vice president, marketing at Warner Records where she led campaigns for established artists such as Anitta and Gorillaz, as well as breakthrough acts Ashnikko, Bella Poarch, Omar Apollo and Nessa Barrett.

Prior to Warner, she worked at Astralwerks/Capitol Music Group, overseeing the launch and subsequent album roll-outs for Halsey. Her career also included stints in marketing at Epic Records and Columbia Records’ sales team.