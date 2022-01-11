Arjun Pulijal promoted to president of Capitol Music Group

Capitol Records executive Arjun Pulijal has been promoted to president of Capitol Music Group.

It’s the first big appointment by new Capitol Music Group chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer.

Pulijal will work closely with Jubelirer in leading the company and planning its direction and future growth. He will directly oversee all areas of artist development, including creative, marketing and operations. Pulijal is based in Hollywood within the company’s Capitol Tower.

Michelle Jubelirer said: “Arjun is renowned throughout our company, the industry and the creative community for prioritising artistry in all aspects of presenting music to the world. He is more than artist-friendly; he is artist-first, and his approach has resulted in some of our company’s most acclaimed and commercially successful releases during Pulijal’s nine-years here.

“He is a proven leader, and will be integral to working with me and our senior management team as we achieve our goals and plan our company’s future. I know everyone at CMG joins me in congratulating Arjun on his well-deserved promotion.”

Arjun Pulijal said: “I want to thank Michelle and Sir Lucian Grainge for their incredible support throughout my years at CMG, and for their belief in me to help lead this iconic company into a new era. I would also like to thank the amazing and diverse team of people within CMG. Their passion for music, expertise, and ingenuity will be crucial to our success in the years ahead. Most importantly, I want to thank the artists that I have the honour of working with. Their talent and creativity consistently inspire me and serve as the life force for everything we do.

“The Capitol Tower has always stood as a musical beacon and a haven for artistry. I share Michelle’s desire to uphold that tradition and her commitment to support new and developing artists as they aspire to become the superstars of tomorrow.”

Prior to his promotion, the nine-year CMG veteran was SVP of marketing for the company’s flagship label, Capitol Records.

Pulijal had direct involvement and departmental leadership on releases by Paul McCartney, Halsey, ABBA, Masego, Norah Jones, and more.

Pulijal’s contributions extend to A&R as well, including a credit for McCartney III-Imagined, the first official remix album from Paul McCartney, featuring Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, Blood Orange, Ed O’Brien from Radiohead, Dominik Fike, St Vincent, Khraungbin and others.

Other artists who have benefited from campaigns overseen by Pulijal include Beck, Arcade Fire, Maggie Rogers, Troye Sivan, Elton John, Nine Inch Nails and Lewis Capaldi.

Arjun Pulijal joined Capitol in 2013 as a director of marketing, rising to VP in 2017. Prior to joining Capitol, Pulijal spent seven years at Epic Records in New York, first in A&R and then throughout various departments, including publicity and digital, before becoming a marketing director in 2009.