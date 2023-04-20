Armada launches dance music investment arm BEAT

Armada Music has launched BEAT (Best Ever Acquired Tracks), which is billed as the first ever dance music investment company.

Backed by US-based financial services firm Pinnacle Financial Partners, BEAT intends to invest $100 million in its first two years, with the mission of acquiring and exploiting recording and music publishing catalogues.

The company’s first acquisitions include KMS Records’ master recordings catalogue from house and techno legend Kevin Saunderson, and the acquisition of the master and publishing catalogue of Arty. Both catalogues of masters will be globally distributed by Armada Music (Armada Distribution).

BEAT plans to grow its investment to at least $500 million in the coming years.

Maykel Piron (pictured), CEO of Armada Music, created BEAT as an “artist-friendly vehicle to unlock value from recordings and copyrights within the dance space”.

In addition to releasing dance music for 20 years, Armada has a history of acquiring and exploiting catalogues from artists, specific songs (masters and publishing) and dance labels such as Midtown Records, United Recordings and Combined Forces.

“It's a privilege to be working with the tracks that sparked my passion for dance music at an early age,” said Piron. “That passion is still there, and it’s incredibly rewarding to bolster the legacy of major dance hits such as Joe Smooth’s Promised Land, of which we already acquired the exploitation rights years ago.

“It adds a new dimension to the work we’re doing with Armada Music, and we’re super-excited to bring in more incredible labels, artists and songs to boost and complement our current catalogue of 40.000 tracks.”

The KMS catalogue includes iconic tracks from Saunderson as well as from Inner City, the Saunderson-led group known for global hits such as Good Life and Big Fun.

LA-based DJ and producer Arty has had success with Sunrise (2018), Save Me Tonight (2019), Craving (with Audien and Ellee Duke, 2020) and Take Your Time (2021), as well as remixing artists such as Skrillex, Armin van Buuren, Halsey, S OneRepublic, London Grammar, Above & Beyond, Porter Robinson and Years & Years.

“Pinnacle is honoured to begin our relationship with Armada Music in support of their latest venture,” said Brett Ross, senior vice president of music, sports and entertainment for Pinnacle Financial Partners. “To be able to partner with Armada Music during their twentieth anniversary is a testament to their leadership, passion and continued support of dance music. These principles, plus the opportunities presented by BEAT, resonated perfectly with Pinnacle and our goal of supporting creative communities across the globe.”

Artisan, an investment bank that provides advisory services to clients in the music sector, acted as an advisor to Armada Music on the financing of BEAT.

“Armada Music is truly a leader in dance music, and we’re thrilled to work with them as they continue to build upon their incredible platform,” said Brian Richards, founder and managing partner of Artisan.