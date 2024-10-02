Armada Music appoints Susanne Hazendonk as head of catalogue

Armada Music has appointed Susanne Hazendonk as head of catalogue.

In her new role, Hazendonk will bolster the independent dance label’s catalogue department and expand the company’s growing influence in the acquisition market.

With over 15 years of experience at Spinnin’ Records and Warner Music Benelux, Hazendonk has worked with dance acts such as Lucas & Steve, Sam Feldt, Afrojack and Kshmr, as well as chart-topping artists like Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Based in the Netherlands, Hazendonk will report directly to Armada Music’s COO Jop Bonnike.

“With an unwavering passion and infectious enthusiasm for dance music, Susanne's exceptional talent makes her an ideal addition to the Armada Music team,” said Jop Bonnike. “As we continue to prioritise the growth and evolution of our catalogue department, we’re looking forward to working alongside Susanne to seize new opportunities in the market.”

Hazendonk’s work will include managing and overseeing initiatives for Armada Music’s catalogue, as well as those acquired through BEAT Music Fund. She will also lead marketing campaigns for both new album launches and classic dance track revivals.

I’m eager to contribute to Armada Music’s incredible work – especially when it comes to breathing new life into beloved catalogues Susanne Hazendonk

"Dance music runs through my veins, and I‘m thrilled to join a company that places such a strong emphasis on preserving creativity and empowering artists in the space," Hazendonk said. “I’m eager to contribute to Armada Music’s incredible work – especially when it comes to breathing new life into beloved catalogues – and propel the company’s growth even further.”

Armada Music has exclusive long-term partnerships with artists such as Arty, Lilly Palmer and Will Clarke, as well as BEAT’s roster of acquired catalogues, including Jax Jones, Amba Shepherd, King Street Sounds, Chocolate Puma and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jop Bonnike, Susanne Hazendonk and Armada Music CEO & co-founder Maykel Piron