Armada Music partners with Deep Dish to bring dance hits back to streaming and download services

Armada Music has formed a partnership with electronic music duo Deep Dish, Music Week can reveal.

The agreement will see the independent dance giant managing a portion of Deep Dish’s catalogue, namely their 2005 album George Is On. As a result, the album will be back on DSPs and download portals worldwide (from Friday, July 19) for the first time in several years.

US duo Deep Dish, consisting of Ali "Dubfire" Shirazinia and Sharam Tayebi, have been active in electronic music since the early 1990s. The pair won a Grammy for their remix of Dido’s Thank You.

This strategic collaboration between Armada Music and Deep Dish will aim to reintroduce George Is On to a new generation of listeners. The album includes tracks such as Flashdance, which peaked at No.3 in the UK, and Say Hello, which reached No.1 on the US dance chart.

Leading the charge in reintroducing Deep Dish’s music to the world is Jason Ellis, global senior A&R director at Armada Music, who was formerly Deep Dish’s A&R and maintains a deep connection with the duo.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Deep Dish and bring George Is On back to digital platforms," said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music Group. "This album has a special place in our hearts and in electronic music history. There’s no better person than Jason to usher in this moment for Deep Dish, and we’re thrilled to make George Is On accessible to both long-time fans and new listeners."

“We’re so excited to reunite with Jason and team up with our longtime friends at Armada Music to finally get our defining album back on digital platforms,” said Ali "Dubfire" Shirazinia and Sharam Tayebi of Deep Dish in a statement. “George Is On is such a core part of the Deep Dish DNA, and we hope it sparks nostalgia for longtime fans while also reaching new listeners."

The reissue of George Is On sees the original 14-track album supplemented with nine extended bonus tracks, five of which were previously available only on vinyl.

Alongside that will be newly packaged EPs of the album’s four singles – Flashdance, Say Hello, Dreams (feat. Stevie Nicks) and Sacramento – including all the original versions and remixes from the likes of David Guetta, Axwell and Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso.

PHOTO: (L-R) Maykel Piron, Sharam Tayebi, Ali "Dubfire" Shirazinia and Jason Ellis