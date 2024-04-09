Armada Music relaunches King Street Sounds label

Armada Music has relaunched King Street Sounds, the independent house music label based in New York City.

The label was acquired by Armada Music’s BEAT Music Fund in 2023.

The relaunch encompasses a visual rebrand, the introduction of remix series King Street: Beat Match, new frontline releases and a collaborative content partnership with Beatport to tell the story of the label’s history.

The remix series kicks off with Kasango, Demi Riquísimo and Demuja issuing diverse takes on tracks from Dennis Ferrer, Barbara Tucker and Mood II Swing, ranging from Afro house to garage. The remixes will drop on Friday, April 12.

"Relaunching King Street Sounds signifies a big step for Armada Music and BEAT as we strive to bolster and honour dance music’s existing footprint,” said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music and BEAT Music Fund. “We are incredibly excited to continue to work alongside Hisa to preserve the legacy King Street Sounds holds in dance music while working toward new opportunities as the label evolves.”

“For decades, King Street Sounds has been dedicated to bringing people together with the best of house music,” said Ed Hill, SVP, The Beatport Group. “Collaborating with Armada Music to tell the story of King Street in exciting ways that celebrate this journey has been rewarding. We’re looking forward to highlighting how the label has paved a path for underrepresented artists – and made incredible music along the way."

“We are thrilled to celebrate the rich history of King Street Sounds and breathe new life into the extraordinary music that started it all,” said Hisa Ishioka, label founder of King Street Sounds. “We couldn’t ask for better partners than Armada Music and Beatport to help us usher in this new era, and we can’t wait to see how this collaboration further empowers the label, our creators, and the dance music genre in today’s landscape.”

BEAT and Armada Music will be running dedicated writing camps, with the first taking place this month to further support contemporary artists on the label.