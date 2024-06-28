Armada Music signs joint venture with Amsterdam-based DJ and producer Ki/Ki

Independent dance label Armada Music has formed a long-term partnership with Amsterdam-based DJ and producer Ki/Ki and her label, Slash.

The announcement coincides with the release of Ki/Ki’s latest EP, Slash 010, which is part of the joint venture.

In the partnership, Armada Music will work closely with Ki/Ki (Kiki Wesselo) and her team on A&R, label management, distribution and promotion/marketing for upcoming slash releases.

"Partnering with Ki/Ki and her label is an exciting venture for Armada Music,” said Maykel Piron, CEO and co-founder of Armada Music Group. “Ki/Ki's innovative approach to music and her deep connection with the underground scene make her a unique force in the industry.

“We are thrilled to work collaboratively with her, combining our expertise in A&R, distribution, and marketing to elevate Slash and bring her visionary sound to an even broader audience. This long-term partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of electronic dance music."

Ki/Ki's innovative approach to music and her deep connection with the underground scene make her a unique force in the industry Maykel Piron

Ki/Ki performed a surprise back-to-back set with Armin van Buuren during the 2023 installment of ADE at the prison-turned-venue De Bajes. As well as her Boiler Room performances, she has played DJ sets at venues such as Berghain and Bassiani, along with festivals like Awakenings and Pitch Music & Arts.

“This partnership with Armada Music marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Slash and promises to bring Ki/Ki’s visionary sound to an even wider audience,” said an Armada statement. “Ki/Ki is the latest female artist to team up with Armada as part of its ongoing mission to elevate and empower female artists across the industry.”