Armada Music signs long-term deal with Will Clarke

Armada Music has signed a long-term deal with Bristol-born, Detroit-based artist Will Clarke.

To coincide with the signing announcement, Clarke has dropped new single Give Me, a collaboration with Burns, co-producer of Miracle by Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding.

The signing follows Armada UK’s breakthrough success with D.O.D., whose Top 20 single So Much in Love has UK chart sales to date of 402,501 (Official Charts Company).

Will Clarke said: “I’m at a pivotal moment as an artist where my writing and production is my priority and deepest passion, and I feel ready to take things to the next level. With the Armada team behind me, who understand my sound and my vision, I know that my new music can reach its full potential. Give Me with Burns, whose work I’ve admired for so long, really sets the tone of what’s to come.”

Jason Ellis, senior global A&R director at Armada Music, said: “We are thrilled to have Will on board at such an exciting time in his career, to guide his artist project with the support of a full team across our global operation. It’s rare to tap an artist with an impressive multi-faceted offering, and such an obvious passion for what they do. For Will, it’s all about making art with no cliches.”

It’s rare to tap an artist with an impressive multi-faceted offering, and such an obvious passion for what they do Jason Ellis

Spanning house and techno, Will Clarke has established himself via his own imprint, All We Have Is Now, and other labels including Trick, Filth On Acid and Kneaded Pains, including a remix of Duke Dumont’s Love Song.

Clarke has played for global brands such as ANTS, Elrow and Trick, and has established a global touring presence. Upcoming dates include XOYO in Birmingham (March 9), followed by Coachella festival in April.

His remix portfolio includes reimaginings of tracks by Adam Beyer and Dubfire, as well as dance radio mainstays such as Illenium, Dom Dolla, Duke Dumont, Rufus Du Sol and more.

Clarke also hosts and produces weekly episodes of The Will Clarke Podcast. It has so far racked up 200 episodes with artists such as Carl Cox, Moby, Patrick Topping, A Track, Hannah Laing, Sarah Story, Chris Lake and many more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Sarah Pardini