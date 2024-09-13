Armada Music signs long-term label partnership with DJ and producer Arodes

Armada Music has signed a long-term partnership with DJ and producer Arodes.

The independent dance music giant will support Arodes on the next phase of his newly-founded label, Unreleased. It follows Armada’s recent deal with Amsterdam-based DJ and producer Ki/Ki and her label, Slash.

Arodes has previously worked with Armada on a remix of Jan Blomqvist’s Destination Lost. The Spanish DJ and producer (real name Adrian Rodriguez) recently remixed Camelphat’s Turning Stones.

As part of this collaboration, Armada Music will work closely with Arodes on A&R, label management, distribution and the promotion and marketing of upcoming releases on Unreleased.

“Joining forces with Armada Music through our Unreleased Records joint venture is an exciting milestone,” said Arodes. “This partnership opens up new creative possibilities and will help us bring cutting-edge music to a broader audience. I’m eager to explore the opportunities this collaboration will bring and share the incredible projects we have in store.”

"We’re beyond thrilled to welcome a phenomenal talent like Arodes into the Armada family,” said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music Group. “Through our partnership with Unreleased, we’re committed to offering a platform that amplifies his unique sound and pushes musical boundaries.”

Marking the start of the partnership, Arodes has teamed up with Redd for the track Use Somebody, a new take on the 2008 hit by Kings of Leon. The reworking blends the vocals from the original with piano melodies and an Afro house-inspired beat.

Use Somebody has already featured in sets by DJs including Adriatique, John Summit, Vintage Culture, Gordo, and Andrea Oliva. It has been played at Burning Man, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza and Pacha Ibiza.

“Reworking Use Somebody was an exciting challenge,” said Arodes. “The goal was to bring a complete new vibe from an electronic music perspective into the track while preserving its core emotion. By experimenting with different sounds and reimagining the arrangement, I aimed to create a version that resonates with both new listeners and fans of the original. I’m really proud of the outcome.”

Arodes has performed at festivals and clubs worldwide, including Tomorrowland, Coachella, Burning Man and venues such as Ushuaïa, Space Miami and Brooklyn Mirage. In 2024, his event brand Unreleased secured residencies in Mykonos and Ibiza.

Founded by Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron and David Lewis, Armada manages a catalogue of more than 40,000 tracks.

Representing artists such as Armin van Buuren, Arty, D.O.D, Eelke Kleijn, Jan Blomqvist, Loud Luxury, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tensnake, Themba and Yulia Niko, Armada Music is currently amassing more than a billion streams per month. The company has offices in Amsterdam (HQ), New York, London and Laren in the Netherlands.