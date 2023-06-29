Armada's BEAT Music Fund acquires King Street Sounds label and Chocolate Puma catalogue

BEAT Music Fund, Armada’s Music’s investment company focusing on rights in the dance sector, has made further acquisitions.

The company announced it has acquired dance label King Street Sounds and the master and publishing catalogue of Chocolate Puma’s René ter Horst and Gaston Steenkist.

It follows BEAT’s acquisitions of KMS Records’ master recordings catalogue and Arty’s master and publishing catalogue, as the company aims to announce at least one new deal every month this year.

"It is an honour to be trusted with these legendary catalogues, and I'm confident that we will add value through our vision and expertise," said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music and BEAT Music Fund.

“Partnering with King Street Sounds and Chocolate Puma signifies a big step for BEAT as we look to maintain and build upon the most respected catalogues in dance music. We look forward to working with Hisa, René and Gaston to represent the legacies they hold in dance music and to the extensive opportunities these partnerships bring to BEAT, Armada and these iconic catalogues."

King Street Sounds represents artists such as Dennis Ferrer, Kerri Chandler, Louie Vega and Blaze, among many others.

The ongoing partnership grants BEAT ownership of King Street Sounds’ catalogue of master recordings and publishing catalogue. Armada now aims to reinvigorate the catalogue.

It is the company’s third and largest acquisition since launching in April 2023. King Street Sounds will continue to release new music and operate as a sub-label under Armada Music, with founder Hisa Ishioka at the helm as an A&R consultant.

"We're thrilled about this alliance between King Street Sounds and Armada Music,” said Ishioka. “For over 30 years, we've been dedicated to bringing people the best house music with passion. With this new partnership, we look forward to our continued growth and keeping this great dance music vibing and thriving. We hope that our music continues to touch people's hearts and make the world a brighter place."

In addition to the King Street Sounds partnership, BEAT has acquired the master and publishing catalogue of Chocolate Puma, consisting of Dutch producers René ter Horst and Gaston Steenkist, aka DJ Zki & Dobre or The Good Men.

The acquisition includes the releases from 1991-2011 of René et Gaston, Klatsch, Jark Prongo and Riva. The catalogue has seven singles that charted on the Dutch Top 50, plus UK Top 10 hit I Wanna Be U, and more charting releases.

“It’s clear Maykel has a real love for our music and is genuinely passionate about giving our creations the attention they deserve,” said René ter Horst and Gaston Steenkist. “With confidence and trust, we are placing BEAT in charge of our musical legacy. We're excited about this new chapter."