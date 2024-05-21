Armada's BEAT Music Fund acquires share of Jax Jones' catalogue

BEAT Music Fund has acquired the artist and writer's share of part of Jax Jones' catalogue.

In addition, the dance music investment company from Armada Music Group has acquired the artist share of master recordings from Australian singer-songwriter Amba Shepherd.

BEAT Music Fund has also unveiled new developments following its 2023 acquisition of Sola Records' back catalogue.

The Jax Jones deal encompasses the artist share and songwriter royalties across a portion of the London-based DJ and producer’s catalogue, including several Gold-certified Top 10 hits such as You Don’t Know Me (with Raye), All Day And Night (with Madison Beer and Martin Solveig) and Breathe (with Ina Wroldsen), which have accumulated over one billion streams on Spotify combined.

Jax Jones first achieved commercial success when he co-wrote and co-produced the 2014 hit I Got U with Duke Dumont, which debuted at No.1 on the UK singles chart. Since then, Jones has worked with artists including Charli XCX, Saweetie, Tove Lo, Demi Lovato, Years & Years, and more.

“After spending time with Maykel and learning about his journey in music, partnering with BEAT and Armada Music Group was an obvious choice for me,” said Jax Jones. “Both teams share an incredible knowledge of dance music and passion for my work, so I’m confident that my music is in safe hands.

“With BEAT and Armada as partners, I'm excited to explore new creative avenues and collaborations that will not only expand the scope of my work, but also resonate with my audience. As we embark on this journey together, I am fired up to see where our shared vision takes us!"

“Following Armada’s 20th anniversary last year, it’s incredibly exciting to see such momentum for BEAT and the spotlight on the dance music market right now,” said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music Group. “We are honored to be entrusted with a portion of Jax Jones’ incredible catalogue and several of Amba Shepherd’s most notable tracks and look forward to taking their work to exciting new places.

“The forthcoming releases with Sola Records also fuels BEAT’s growth in the music acquisition market and further empowers our mission to celebrate dance artists and breathe new life into the most beloved labels.”

The Amba Shepherd deal covers dance tracks including collaborations with Hardwell (Apollo, United We Are), Smells Like Teen Spirit with R3hab, Porter Robinson’s Vandalism and her joint track with Quix, Heads Or Tails, which have amassed nearly one billion streams on Spotify combined.

For the joint venture on Sola Records, BEAT is working closely with Solardo (pictured) on the A&R, label management, distribution and promotion/marketing for label releases. In addition to Solardo, confirmed artists now include Maur & Faber, Draxx and Majestic.

These acquisitions join BEAT’s roster of catalogues including King Street Sounds’ master recordings and publishing catalogue, a large portion of Vivaa Music’s catalogue, and the master and publishing catalogues of Chocolate Puma.

BEAT recently relaunched King Street Sounds to bring existing releases into the modern ecosystem.

MAIN PHOTO: (L-R) Nadine van Bodegraven, COO of Armada's BEAT Music Fund, Maykel Piron, Jax Jones and manager Dan Stacey (Loving Alliance)