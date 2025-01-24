As Sonny Fodera earns a BRIT nomination, ADA extends partnership with the DJ's Solotoko label

ADA has extended its partnership with Sonny Fodera’s label Solotoko.

Founded in Ibiza in 2017 and now based in London, Solotoko releases Sonny Fodera’s music as well artists including Dom Dolla, John Summit, Tita Lau, James Hype, Vintage Culture and many more.

The label deal comes after it was announced that Fodera’s hit Somedays (also featuring Jazzy and DOD), is the only independent release to be nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

The Australian-born DJ/producer, who’s based in London, has had a run of dance hits including Somedays (120 million streams), Mind Still (50 million streams) and Asking (200 million streams) within the last 18 months.

Somedays spent a total of eight weeks in the UK’s Top 10 peaking at No.5 and was the biggest-selling UK independent single release of 2024 (539,088 units to date – Official Charts Company).

It was also his first song to chart in Australia and New Zealand, achieving gold certification in Australia, as well as the UK, and double platinum in Ireland. Subscribers can read our new Hitmakers interview with Sonny Fodera.

Fodera sold out London’s Alexandra Palace, two Warehouse Projects and two nights at the 3 Arena in Dublin in minutes. He completed his third residency at Ibiza’s Amnesia, with details of a 2025 residency set to be unveiled.

His own 20,000-capacity curated festival is set for London’s Silverworks Island on July 12.

Fodera’s next single, Tell Me, is set for release on February 7. Clementine Douglas returns following their collaboration on Asking and Angel, which have amassed two million UK sales between them.

Warner Music’s distribution arm ADA struck a deal with Sonny Fodera and his management team five years ago. He has since generated over two billion global streams to date across his catalogue.

In a joint statement, Sonny Fodera’s manager Greg Burnell at Palm Artists and MD of ADA’s UK business Howard Corner, said: “From doing a deal together in lockdown to the best selling British independent act and a BRIT nomination – what a journey! Sonny’s sound, songs and shows connect deeply with the public and his impact on dance music in the UK in the last couple of years has been incredible.

“The tracks are starting to connect overseas now and this new deal means we can really start to build a truly global story. We couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership together and take Sonny and Solotoko to the next level in 2025.”