'Asia will become the largest music market in the world': Believe unveils leadership team appointments

Believe has announced several new appointments in its Southeast Asia (SEA) leadership team.

There are promotions for (pictured) Antoine El Iman (managing director of Southeast Asia and Australia/New Zealand), Dahlia Wijaya (country director, Indonesia), Georgette Tengco (country director, Philippines) and Somwalee Limrachtamorn (country director, Thailand).

“Believe’s new leadership team members will be key in driving the growth of local acts, rising alongside the boom in the Southeast Asian music market, where the group is present with leading positions in the largest countries notably Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as in the up-and-coming Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore,” said a statement. “Underlining Believe’s long-term vision and commitment in SEA, these new highly experienced executive appointments are central to capitalise on the growth trajectory across the region.”

Sylvain Delange, managing director, Asia Pacific, Believe, said: “Asia will become the largest music market in the world in the next 10 years, with Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand among the top 20 countries globally. Our objective is thus to actively contribute to the growth of each local market, which are all in the early stages of their digital growth cycles, by increasing the value we bring back to our partners in terms of digital expertise, monetisation, and marketing innovation, together with our values of respect, fairness, and transparency. We have been investing heavily over the past decade in the region and humbly did our part to grow the market faster. With the appointment of outstanding executives as Dahlia, Georgette and Somwalee, and under the leadership of Antoine we are setting the foundation for the next 10 years for local partners, artists and labels to reach new heights.”

Antoine El Iman, managing director, SEA and AU/NZ, Believe, said: “Believe is firm in its belief that local artists will, over the next decades, incrementally grow their domestic market share while extending their international footprints. Southeast Asian markets are on the cusp of the next great leap forward for the digital music business globally, as users start to migrate from ad-supported to subscription-based offerings. As such, Believe is supporting and empowering them from the ground up and we could not be more excited for this next phase of our development in the region.”

Click here to read our Q&A with Believe’s UK MD Alex Kennedy.