Astralwerks Asia appoints Cindy Gu as label head, signs Weird Genius

Universal Music’s flagship Asia label, Astralwerks, has a new boss with the appointment of Cindy Gu.

Gu is the new head of Astralwerks Asia, the electronic label launched in the region in September last year. A marketing expert and experienced dance music exec, she was previously regional marketing manager & dance music product manager for Warner Music Asia.

Astralwerks has also made its first local signing, in the form of Indonesian EDM group Weird Genius.

Gu will head up the label’s operations across South East Asia, Korea and China and will be based within UMG’s regional headquarters in Singapore, working closely alongside Astralwerks GM, Toby Andrews, to generate opportunities and success for Astralwerks artists throughout the continent.

“Since we announced the launch of Astralwerks Asia at Music Matters in September, we have been looking for the right person to lead and execute our vision for further developing dance music across the region,” said Adam Granite, EVP, market development at Universal Music Group. “Cindy is a true dance music enthusiast and this great passion for electronic music, combined with her proven history of executing successful artist campaigns will be vital to establishing Astralwerks Asia as the trusted home for the genre in Asia.

“What better way to start than with the biggest viral dance record to come out of the region in years?” he added. “We are very excited to have Weird Genius join the Astralwerks family and look forward to hearing much more from them in years to come.”

At Warner, Gu was responsible for the launch and expansion of Spinnin’ Records into Greater China, Korea and across South East Asia. She helped deliver success for international talent including KSHMR, Galantis and Cash Cash, whilst also creating new opportunities for domestic dance artists in the region.

“I am delighted to have joined the global Astralwerks family and am committed to bringing the best electronic music to fans across Asia, starting with the signing of Weird Genius,” said Gu. “I look forward to working alongside Toby, Calvin [Wong, CEO, Universal Music South East Asia & SVP, Asia], Adam, Evan [Baker, director, Astralwerks Asia] and the teams throughout the region to create innovative and groundbreaking campaigns that will help establish Astralwerks and our artists throughout Asia and beyond.”

“We’re very excited to have Cindy join the Astralwerks team, as we continue to expand our presence within Asia,” said Andrews. “Cindy’s experience across the electronic music space is a perfect match for us and we’re looking forward to watching her bring projects like Zhu, Surf Mesa and others to life, across South East Asia, Korea and China. I look forward to building our ongoing and now heightened collaboration with Calvin, Adam and the teams across the region and welcome Weird Genius to our roster. Lathi is the hottest record to come out of South East Asia in recent months and we are excited to help them reach new audiences around the world, both now and across future releases.”

Weird Genius’ Lathi single has already been streamed more than 100 million times and hit No.2 on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart.

“It is an honour to become the first act from Asia to sign with Astralwerks and join their great roster of global dance artists,” said Weird Genius. “We are excited to partner together with Cindy, Toby and the team to release new music, and to help our music reach new fans around the world.”

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital issue by clicking here.