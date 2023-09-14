Atlantic celebrates 75th anniversary with year-long vinyl and remix campaign

As part of Atlantic Records’ 75th anniversary celebration, the label – in conjunction with Rhino Entertainment – has launched an extensive year-long vinyl series featuring 90 releases spanning the entire history of the company, from its earliest days until the present.
The series encompasses acclaimed albums across a wide range of genres, including special editions and many that have never been on vinyl. The campaign has been curated by Atlantic Records’ chairman and CEO Craig Kallman, who – in addition to his role as the label’s chief executive – is one of the world’s foremost audiophiles, with a personal vinyl collection now numbering over two million LPs.
With most titles pressed in clear vinyl, each month’s Atlantic 75 collection featured throughout the year will reflect the label’s diverse history.
As part of the ongoing series, Atlantic has also announced the forthcoming release of Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth album, commonly referred to as Led Zeppelin IV. Produced by Jimmy Page, the album will be pressed on crystal-clear, 180g vinyl. The collection will also feature albums from artists including Jason Mraz, Christina Perri and Sia, as well as seasonal releases from Booker T And The MG’s.
“Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades,” said Craig Kallman. “These albums are not only an extraordinary musical journey through the years, but a cultural one as well, reflecting a series of seismic social shifts. As an admitted vinyl junkie, I’m honoured and thrilled to join with our colleagues at Rhino to give all this brilliant music the royal LP treatment. It’s been a true labour of love, and the perfect celebration of this landmark anniversary.”
See below for the full list of the Atlantic 75 titles scheduled this year:
Available now:
John Coltrane – Olé Coltrane
Billy Cobham – Spectrum
Yes – Fragile
Velvet Underground – Loaded
Ray Charles – Ray Charles
Otis Redding – Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul
Wilson Pickett – The Exciting Wilson Pickett!
Ben E. King – Don’t Play That Song!
Arthur Conley – Sweet Soul Music
Lizzo – Special
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul
Roberta Flack – First Take
Gayle – A Study In The Human Experience (First time on vinyl)
Pink Sweat$ - Pink Moon
Halestorm – The Strange Case Of…
Kelly Clarkson – The Meaning Of Life
Brandy – Never Say Never
Stone Temple Pilots – Purple
Simple Plan – No Helmets, No Pads, Just Balls
Shinedown – The Sound of Madness
Charlie Puth – Nine Track Mind
Kehlani – Cloud 19 (First time on vinyl)
Portugal. The Man – Evil Friends
Janelle Monáe – Electric Lady
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Phil Collins – No Jacket Required
Hootie & The Blowfish – Cracked Rear View
Sean Paul – Dutty Rock
Oliver Tree – Ugly Is Beautiful
Bruno Mars – 24k Magic
Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy
Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
Don Toliver – Heaven Or Hell
Lupe Fiasco – Lupe Fiasco’s Food And Liquor I
John Prine – John Prine
Willie Nelson – Phases & Stages
Crosby, Stills, & Nash – Crosby, Stills & Nash
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Jason Mraz – Love Is A Four Letter Word
Available October 6:
Buffalo Springfield – Again
MC5 – Back in the USA
Bad Company – Bad Company
Foreigner – Foreigner
Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
Available October 27:
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
Available November 3:
Booker T & The MG’s – In The Christmas Spirit
Available November 10:
Grouplove – Never Trust A Happy Song
Christina Perri – Lovestrong (First time on vinyl)
ATLANTIC 75 REMIX COLLECTION
Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly (DJ Spinna Remix)
Gym Class Heroes x DJ Sliink – Cupid’s Chokehold (Club Mix)
Brandy – What About Us (Nömak’s 2016 Remix)
Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart (Luca Olivotto Remix)
Donna Lewis x Nora En Pure – I Love You Always Forever (Nora’s Version)