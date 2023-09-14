Atlantic celebrates 75th anniversary with year-long vinyl and remix campaign

As part of Atlantic Records’ 75th anniversary celebration, the label – in conjunction with Rhino Entertainment – has launched an extensive year-long vinyl series featuring 90 releases spanning the entire history of the company, from its earliest days until the present.

The series encompasses acclaimed albums across a wide range of genres, including special editions and many that have never been on vinyl. The campaign has been curated by Atlantic Records’ chairman and CEO Craig Kallman, who – in addition to his role as the label’s chief executive – is one of the world’s foremost audiophiles, with a personal vinyl collection now numbering over two million LPs.

With most titles pressed in clear vinyl, each month’s Atlantic 75 collection featured throughout the year will reflect the label’s diverse history.

As part of the ongoing series, Atlantic has also announced the forthcoming release of Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth album, commonly referred to as Led Zeppelin IV. Produced by Jimmy Page, the album will be pressed on crystal-clear, 180g vinyl. The collection will also feature albums from artists including Jason Mraz, Christina Perri and Sia, as well as seasonal releases from Booker T And The MG’s.

“Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades,” said Craig Kallman. “These albums are not only an extraordinary musical journey through the years, but a cultural one as well, reflecting a series of seismic social shifts. As an admitted vinyl junkie, I’m honoured and thrilled to join with our colleagues at Rhino to give all this brilliant music the royal LP treatment. It’s been a true labour of love, and the perfect celebration of this landmark anniversary.”

See below for the full list of the Atlantic 75 titles scheduled this year:

Available now:

John Coltrane – Olé Coltrane

Billy Cobham – Spectrum

Yes – Fragile

Velvet Underground – Loaded

Ray Charles – Ray Charles

Otis Redding – Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul

Wilson Pickett – The Exciting Wilson Pickett!

Ben E. King – Don’t Play That Song!

Arthur Conley – Sweet Soul Music

Lizzo – Special

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul

Roberta Flack – First Take

Gayle – A Study In The Human Experience (First time on vinyl)

Pink Sweat$ - Pink Moon

Halestorm – The Strange Case Of…

Kelly Clarkson – The Meaning Of Life

Brandy – Never Say Never

Stone Temple Pilots – Purple

Simple Plan – No Helmets, No Pads, Just Balls

Shinedown – The Sound of Madness

Charlie Puth – Nine Track Mind

Kehlani – Cloud 19 (First time on vinyl)

Portugal. The Man – Evil Friends

Janelle Monáe – Electric Lady

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Phil Collins – No Jacket Required

Hootie & The Blowfish – Cracked Rear View

Sean Paul – Dutty Rock

Oliver Tree – Ugly Is Beautiful

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Don Toliver – Heaven Or Hell

Lupe Fiasco – Lupe Fiasco’s Food And Liquor I

John Prine – John Prine

Willie Nelson – Phases & Stages

Crosby, Stills, & Nash – Crosby, Stills & Nash

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Jason Mraz – Love Is A Four Letter Word

Available October 6:

Buffalo Springfield – Again

MC5 – Back in the USA

Bad Company – Bad Company

Foreigner – Foreigner

Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

Available October 27:

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

Available November 3:

Booker T & The MG’s – In The Christmas Spirit

Available November 10:

Grouplove – Never Trust A Happy Song

Christina Perri – Lovestrong (First time on vinyl)

ATLANTIC 75 REMIX COLLECTION

Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly (DJ Spinna Remix)

Gym Class Heroes x DJ Sliink – Cupid’s Chokehold (Club Mix)

Brandy – What About Us (Nömak’s 2016 Remix)

Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart (Luca Olivotto Remix)

Donna Lewis x Nora En Pure – I Love You Always Forever (Nora’s Version)