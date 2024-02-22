Atlantic launches label imprint with EYC LTD agency

Atlantic Records UK has partnered with EYC LTD, a London-based agency headed up by Cora Delaney, specialising in talent and brand management, and event planning.

Atlantic is working with Delaney and her team to develop and sign artists under the new imprint, EYC Records, as well as serve as a conduit between Atlantic UK’s roster and EYC LTD’s extensive cultural network.

EYC LTD has a global client base including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dior, Bentley, Samsung and more. The agency is now working closely with the teams at Atlantic UK across content-creator marketing, cultural positioning and styling.

It follows a successful collaboration on Atlantic’s 75th anniversary celebrations and party at the end of last year, which saw performances from the likes of Tion Wayne and Mahalia, and exclusive merchandise from contemporary artist Slawn.

The EYC Records imprint has begun acting as an incubator for new talent. It will combine forces with Atlantic UK and ADA while maintaining an independent approach to development.

Briony Turner, co-president, Atlantic Records UK, said: “Cora and her team have built an industry-leading agency that is right at the heart of culture. Together we will combine Atlantic’s world-class artist development skills with EYC’s unrivalled creative strategy and brand management expertise, allowing us to further enhance how we tell our artists’ stories.”

Cora Delaney (pictured) said: “EYC LTD has spent the last five years creatively pushing, platforming and positioning the artists we work with. Working even closer with Atlantic talent we are excited for the shared space and successes we can build in this partnership. I am extremely happy about the launch of EYC Records – a platform to develop the acts we believe in, facilitate brand partnerships in our field of expertise and push our creative visions to the next level.

“We wouldn’t want to be partnered with anyone other than Briony and Ed for this new chapter and are already positive of the amazing things that will come from this. I'd also like to take an opportunity to thank Wale Kalejaiye at Sheridans for helping facilitate this deal.”

EYC Records’ first signing is Betty, who has released two singles on the imprint so far, Mum Says and Take Me Under.

The team are currently developing the artist proposition of poet, model and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, who is set to begin releasing music early this year.

Ed Howard, co-president, Atlantic Records UK, added: “By partnering with EYC and launching EYC Records, we are again improving and evolving our offering to artists. This JV will allow us to work with amazing talent early on in their careers and will give them a platform to develop and grow under the guidance and direction of Atlantic Records and EYC LTD.”