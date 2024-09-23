Atlantic Music Group unveils new structure under CEO Elliot Grainge

Atlantic Music Group (AMG) has announced details of its new leadership structure in the US, with Elliot Grainge officially taking on the role of CEO following Julie Greenwald’s two-decade tenure.

The major has revealed a number of changes across Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment and 10K Projects.

Elliot Grainge, whose role as CEO will come into effect on October 1, said the major has “emerged with a world class team” and looked ahead to "doing bold, brave things".

Grainge said: “Atlantic Music Group is home to the most extraordinary artists and executives in the world. This great label has moved through a meaningful transition, and emerged with a world-class team, made up of ambitious innovators and veteran visionaries. We have a plan to build on the extraordinary achievements of the last 20 years, honour the independent DNA of our labels, and collaborate with artists to pioneer a future filled with opportunity. To all our artists, managers, and partners, we are committed to a single principle - maximum impact for original artists. We’re looking forward to doing big, bold, brave things together.”

Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group CEO, said: “AMG will be lean, agile, fiercely creative, and deeply passionate about artists and their fans. We’re opening an exciting new chapter in the story of an iconic label. Elliot’s thoughtfully chosen a team that combines a wealth of experience, a diversity of expertise, and a commitment to excellence.”

Under the new structure, 10K Projects will operate within AMG as a standalone venture controlled by WMG, while the Elektra, Fueled By Ramen and Roadrunner imprints will continue under AMG.

Details of the staffing changes across the labels have also been outlined.

At Atlantic Records, Lanre Gaba is promoted to president of hip-hop, R&B and global music, while Lu Mota is EVP, head of A&R, hip-hop, R&B and global music. Marsha St Hubert is EVP, head of marketing, hip-hop, R&B and global music.

Also at Atlantic, Kevin Weaver is now president, west coast, while Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin are EVPs and co-heads of A&R, pop & rock. Marisa Aron is promoted to EVP, head of marketing, pop & rock.

Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab are co-presidents at 300 Entertainment, while 10K Projects will be led by co-presidents Nicholas Ziangas and Molly McLachlan.

Artist development services will be group-wide under the new structure, with teams across all labels working on creative, legal & business affairs, promotion, press & media strategy, digital marketing & analytics, sales & streaming, A&R research, A&R administration and marketing operations.

The changes at Atlantic Music Group include Craig Kallman’s promotion to chief music officer, with Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo promoted to chief operating officer and general manager, respectively.

Erica Bellarosa is promoted to general counsel, heading legal & business affairs efforts across the entire group. Dave Rocco arrives as president of creative, having most recently served as chief creative officer at Republic Records.

More appointments are to be revealed in the coming weeks.

PHOTO: Logan Mock