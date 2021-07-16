Atlantic Records announces partnership with Vnclm_ label

Atlantic Records in the US has announced a label partnership with Vnclm_ (pronounced "vin cu lum") which is run by management execs Jorge Hernandez, Mike Kosak and Tim Jones.

The joint venture will see the independent release via the Atlantic structure and gain distribution, promotion, marketing, publicity, and more from the major.

The first release for Vnclm_ will be Rollercoaster by Los Angeles-based artist Arden Jones.

The label will be based in West Hollywood and brings together Hernandez from IAT Artist Management, NBD Management's Kosak and Jones from Pipe & Hat.

“We have worked with Atlantic for years on various projects and were always blown away by the label’s commitment, attention-to-detail, and passion," said Jones, Hernandez and Kosak (pictured, L-R) "We just knew it was the right place for us because everyone shared our excitement to make it happen and release this incredible music. Craig Kallman, Julie Greenwald, Pete Ganbarg, and Paul Sinclair have only fortified Atlantic’s legacy in this era. They really believe in what we’re doing. It wasn’t just about one song or one artist for them; it was about everything. There wasn’t a question about signing. We wanted partners who believe in us and what we do. They do wholeheartedly.”

Atlantic Records' chairman/CEO, Craig Kallman and chairman/COO, Julie Greenwald said: “By uniting three great talent-spotters under one roof, Vnclm_ promises to be a fantastic incubator for emerging artists. Jorge, Mike, and Tim have an uncompromising vision, incredible energy, and a true commitment to finding, developing, and breaking original voices. We’re excited about all the amazing music they’ll be bringing into the Atlantic family.”

Atlantic Records president of A&R, Pete Ganbarg, added: "We're always looking to expand our relationship with great partners. Getting to know Mike through Royal And The Serpent and Tim through Faouzia has given us the opportunity to really appreciate how good they are at what they do. And Jorge's work with his clients has been something we've been impressed by from afar. The opportunity to get to work with all three now on Vnclm_ is very exciting. And Arden is someone we're all very eager to get to work with."