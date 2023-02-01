Atlantic retains radio airplay market shares crown

Atlantic’s co–presidents Ed Howard and Briony Turner recently spoke to Music Week about the label’s streaming success with domestic talent.

The Warner Music UK label has also retained its radio airplay market shares crown with its acts securing almost a quarter of the year’s Top 100 radio hits. Atlantic’s promotions team is headed up by Damian Christian, MD and president of promotions.

According to RadioMonitor, Atlantic had a 24.65% share of the Top 100 radio singles of 2022 based on impressions. The label’s biggest airplay hit of the year was Ed Sheeran’s Shivers at No.5, which had 131,142 plays on air and 1.14 billion impressions (audience reach).

Atlantic also had a Top 10 airplay hit with Lizzo’s About Damn Time (at No.10), thanks to wide radio support including BBC Radio 2. It had 116,407 plays and 1.05 billion impressions. The video made No.1 in the TV airplay rankings

The label secured further Top 20 radio hits for the year, including Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits (No.16), Gayle’s Abcdefu (No.17) and Sheeran’s Overpass Graffiti (No.20).

Polydor, airplay victor in 2020, finished in second place last year with a 14.95% share, followed by Columbia on 14.87%, RCA on 11.5% and EMI on 6.99%.

Ed Sheeran’s Shivers was at No.5 on both the airplay and official singles chart for 2022, although there continues to be a lack of alignment between radio and streaming hits. However, Harry Styles’ As It Was (Columbia) finished at No.1 on both the OCC and radio charts. RadioMonitor logged 1.6 billion impressions and 161,771 plays.

There was also a simultaneous OCC and RadioMonitor Top 10 finish for Where Are You Now? (Insanity/EMI) by Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott. The track was the most played on radio in 2022 with 183,507 spins, and No.3 overall with 1.4 billion impressions.

Five other OCC Top 10 hits of 2022 made the Top 40 radio rankings: Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits (No.16, RadioMonitor’s chart), LF System’s Afraid To Feel (No.26, RadioMonitor), Peru by Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran (No.32, RadioMonitor), Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under (No.33, RadioMonitor), and Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With Good) (No.37, RadioMonitor).

Cat Burns’ Go (RCA/Since ’93) made No.4 on the OCC year-end rankings, thanks in part to multiple versions, although it does not appear in the the airplay Top 100 for 2022. The video did make No.34 in the TV airplay rankings.

Atlantic also came out on top of the year’s TV airplay chart (23.46%), followed by Polydor (11.63%), Columbia (10.03%), RCA (9.41%) and Island (6.9%).