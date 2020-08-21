Atlantic's co-presidents 'over the moon' at Top 3 singles domination

It’s been a big chart week for Atlantic in the UK.

The Warner Music UK label has landed the Top 3 singles, with hitmaker Joel Corry leading the way with his MNEK collaboration Head & Heart (Asylum/Perfect Havov). The single is now on its fifth week at the summit and has sales so far of 434,168, according to the Official Charts Company. It’s also No.1 on the UK airplay chart.

WAP by Atlantic’s US artist Cardi B, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, moved 2-4 with a 23.6% rise week-on-week, clocking up 51,058 chart sales. It has 92,351 sales to date.

Rounding off the label’s domination of the Top 3, Nathan Dawe holds steady with Lighter feat. KSI (159,448 sales to date).

In the albums chart, Atlantic has a new entry at No.11 with Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall (4,904 sales). The digital-only release achieved its chart result almost entirely based on streams.

To have two breakthrough artists like Joel and Nathan dominate the charts over the last month is an amazing achievement Briony Turner

Briony Turner, co-president, Atlantic Records UK, said: “We’re over the moon to have the Top 3 singles in the charts this week. To have two breakthrough artists like Joel and Nathan dominate the charts over the last month is an amazing achievement and then, of course, we have Cardi B added into the mix with her ground breaking global success on WAP.

“I’m also delighted Burna Boy has achieved his highest chart position to date with his amazing album Twice As Tall. It’s been a great run for us over the summer and we hope to continue this success moving forward. I’d like to congratulate these fantastic artists on their success.”

Ed Howard, co-president, Atlantic Records UK, added: “It’s a testament to our incredible team and all their hard work that we’ve been able to pull off this feat. It’s not easy to coordinate and execute significant campaigns remotely, but we’ve managed to do it, and I’d like to say a massive well done and thank you to everyone involved. The team has once again proven they’re at the top of their game. I would also like to extend my congratulations and thanks to Joel, Nathan, Cardi and Burna.”

Atlantic recently scored Mercury Prize nominations for Charli XCX and Stormzy.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.