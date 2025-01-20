Atlantic's Damian Christian on retaining the No.1 airplay label title and Teddy Swims' radio triumph

Atlantic Records is gearing up for the new album from Teddy Swims, Music Week’s latest cover star. I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Part 2 drops on January 24.

It follows a run of multiple hits by Teddy Swims, including Lose Control, which topped Radiomonitor’s 2024 radio airplay rankings. That compares to a No.4 finish for Lose Control in the year-end singles chart rankings (1,724,876 units – Official Charts Company).

It was another good year on the airplay charts for Atlantic, who emerged as the No.1 label for the fourth year running with a 16.8% share of Radiomonitor’s Top 100 tracks based on the impact measurement (the total audience reach calculated from the radio plays amassed by the label’s tracks).

Last week we reported on the airplay rankings at the company level (label group).

Atlantic’s airplay success was led by Teddy Swims, who had the No.1 airplay song with Lose Control as well as entries at No.15 with The Door and No.41 with Bad Dreams.

The label also had a strong showing with Ella Henderson, who made No.18 with Rudimental collaboration Alibi and No.67 with Under The Sun (along with Switch Disco and Alok). She also appears with US singer-songwriter Alex Warren on Carry You Home (No.80 on airplay).

The indefatigable Anne-Marie was also in the airplay mix at No.42 with Shania Twain collaboration Unhealthy. Atlantic also had airplay hits new and old from Jack Harlow, Rosé & Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry and Bl3ss x CamrinWatsin feat. Bbyclose.

Here, Damian Christian, Atlantic UK MD and president of promotions, reflects on continuing airplay success, the rise of Teddy Swims and the role of radio networks in helping to break talent…

How did you manage to stay on top once again in the airplay label rankings?

“Well, it's all about the records, there's no doubt about that. We study the form on the airplay chart, we put a lot of time and effort into it. We've dominated since 2014, effectively, and once you're at the top of the tree, you want to stay there. You can't do it forever and a lot will depend on what records land on your desk. Last year we wouldn’t have done it without Teddy Swims. But with Teddy we just put our heart and soul into it. He’s the only artist with two songs in the Top 20 of the airplay chart, which was incredible, and he had three in the top 41. That’s a brand new artist.

“It was radio-driven, definitely. Luke Conway, the manager, has made that very clear. There's an article coming up in Music Week soon. One of the reasons he signed to Atlantic in the UK was because of the airplay – he's looked back on our airplay wins – and that's what makes this so important to us. If you can help get an artist over the line because your airplay’s so strong, then that's something to be very proud of.”

What was the extent of the radio support for Lose Control?

“It was like most things. When you start, the questions [from radio] are, ‘Is it, is it right for us? Is it the right sound?’ But we got Lose Control played by everybody fairly quickly for a new artist, and it went from there. The Door, the second single, was in some ways a bit easier for radio. But when you've had your massive record, the second one's the real challenge. We got through that, and then with Bad Dreams, the third single, we had three Top 10 airplay [and OCC singles chart] records from a new artist. He really bought into the radio [promotions] programme. He did all the radio shows for all of the stations, did all of the interviews. Some people might call it old-fashioned promotional plugging, but people got to realise what a great personality Teddy was, as well as his songs and what he was singing about, which are really serious things. He had a great sense of humour, and he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“When he did his radio shows [Jingle Bell Ball, Hits Radio Live, Radio 1 Big Weekend and more] I think they were a little bit surprised how well he went down, packing out tents and stadiums. The difference between a new artist having one big hit or three big hits is enormous. We had high hopes and ambitions. We got there from him being brilliant, a lot of hard work, the radio stations buying in; and the records are testing brilliantly across all the stations. All three of them are all still getting played. Now the challenge is we've got a new record coming [I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Part 2, out January 24], which is also brilliant. But we’ve got three records that people want to keep playing! But we'll be fine. The new record is brilliant, and I think it's another good year ahead for Teddy for sure.”

How do you navigate the promotions strategy when an artist like Teddy Swims has multiple OCC hit singles?

“That is a challenge. You'd like to try to spread them out. I don’t know how we worked it, but all three were getting played at the same time, really, across the board. I think Teddy's got to take the credit there. It shows that if you've got the right artists with the right songs, you could still get two or three records played. And you know what? They're all different songs. Some artists sound quite similar. All three of his big records were all different sounding.”

Ella Henderson also delivers on the airplay front, doesn’t she?

“Yeah, 100%. We love Ella Henderson. She's absolutely brilliant. Vocally, she’s really hard to beat. To have a Top 20 with Alibi, and having two in the Top 100 for Ella – she just delivers great songs with a great vocal. So yeah, we feel very lucky having Ella. She's fantastic and has a great management team as well. She is delivering great records for us every year.”

What does radio like about Ella?

“I think they find her real, so when she's interviewed, you can relate to her. She's very relatable and I think that's the key. A really normal person and a fantastic singer.”

You also have a current airplay smash with Apt by Rosé and Bruno Mars…

“That ended up at No.51 [in the overall airplay chart for 2024]. To get a No.1 airplay on the Rosé and Bruno track was a real plus at the end of the year. We got that in December so to get to 51 [overall] that quickly is pretty incredible. I think it's the highest song on airplay for a K-pop artist. Rosé came over and did some really funny promotion, from the Live Lounge to doing some funny stuff with Global and Bauer stations, going to a chip shop, trying sausage in batter and pie & mash. Teddy obviously came over, Rosé came over. It makes such a difference.”

What were your other airplay highlights of 2024?

“Alex Warren’s Carry You Home – another new artist to come in at No.80 is amazing. And the Bl3ss record Kisses [with CamrinWatsin and feat. Bbyclose] was No.76. It was a slow year for dance. But for Kisses to get the amount of airplay in a year when dance music didn't really shine, unfortunately – that was one of our highs.

“The whole Teddy campaign, Ella for sure, the Kisses tune, Alex Warren. Getting two new artists in an era where the chart doesn't really change that much is pretty impressive. Teddy Swims and Alex Warren equally are both coming out of the UK very strongly. It's so important for our industry that radio can help do this and still make this happen.”

Is it possible to break new UK artists on radio too?

“Definitely. Last year was a big year for the US artists But they are all behind the labels – radio stations are trying to break UK acts. It will definitely happen. I think it's patience, it takes a bit longer than it used to. But that will change.”

Finally, how is radio promotions evolving?

“It’s funny, because I get asked that quite a lot. I really think that it's still down to your contacts and them trusting you, and that sort of respect. When you're plugging something super hard, they trust you and they know your knowledge about your music. In the radio world, nothing has changed too much. They're always up for new ideas, and they like to tell stories about of new acts. But, effectively, getting your records played is fairly much the same as it always was. The music industry is changing, but the promotion on radio and TV is very much the same.”