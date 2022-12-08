Atlantic's Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman to be honoured with Grammy Salute To Industry Icons award

Atlantic Music Group chairman & CEO Julie Greenwald and Atlantic Records chairman & CEO Craig Kallman are the 2023 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honorees.

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will celebrate Greenwald and Kallman's accomplishments at the Pre-Grammy Gala on February 4, 2023. The event preceding the 65th Annual Grammy Awards is returning for the first time since 2020.

"Respected across the music community, Julie and Craig have fostered the careers of an incredible range of talent," said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy. "They both have a passion and love for music, and they are constantly pushing the music industry forward with their transformative work with the artist community. We are so honoured to celebrate these two industry titans at this year's Pre-Grammy Gala."

"I've personally known Julie and Craig for many years and it's so very exciting to celebrate their exceptional creativity and achievements at this year's Pre-Grammy Gala," said Clive Davis. "What a special night it will be spotlighting them and their incredible music and artists! They both fully deserve an unforgettable evening."

In 2023, Atlantic Records will celebrate its 75th anniversary, a point at which Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman can look back on two decades of accomplishments. They first joined forces in 2004, when Greenwald moved to Atlantic from her leadership post at Island Def Jam.

In the early years of their collaboration, the duo advanced the careers of artists including James Blunt, Death Cab for Cutie, Flo Rida, Gnarls Barkley, Kid Rock, Lupe Fiasco, Jason Mraz, Sean Paul, Shinedown, Staind, Rob Thomas, T.I., Trey Songz, Zac Brown Band, and many others.

The recently formed Atlantic Music Group, which includes the Atlantic and 300 Elektra label families, garnered nearly 40 Grammy nominations this year.

The Atlantic roster includes superstars such as Bruno Mars, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Paramore, Charlie Puth, Roddy Ricch, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Greenwald and Kallman join a list of previous Pre-Grammy Gala honorees, including Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Clive Davis, Sir Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris and Rob Stringer.