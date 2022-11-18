Audiomack and Afrochella team with Sony Music on competition for emerging artists in Africa

Culture Management Group, the parent company of Afrochella, and media streaming service Audiomack, have partnered with Sony Music Africa to expand the Rising Star Challenge competition for unsigned and emerging artists in Africa.

Up to 10 prize winners chosen from a shortlist of 25 unsigned and emerging artists who enter the competition will benefit from global distribution deals from Sony Music Africa. Five of these prize winners will also be chosen to perform on Afrochella’s Rising Star Stage on December 29.

One artist from the Rising Star Challenge will be selected for the grand prize: an exclusive recording agreement with Sony Music Africa for a single release.

In addition, the grand prize winner will receive global distribution for their new single; marketing support, including a music video; free access to Afrochella’s recording studio; mentoring and training from industry executives, leading musicians and producers; and the opportunity to perform live at Afrochella.

To enter, artists upload an original song to Audiomack and create an Instagram Reel that includes an introduction about the artist and their approach to music.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Music Africa to help expand our Rising Star challenge and to further catapult the growth of Africa’s up and coming talent,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & co-founder of Afrochella. “With the strong backing of Sony Music, we now have the exciting opportunity to make an artist’s dreams come to life by providing them with a distribution deal and sustainable resources to help jumpstart their musical career.”

“It’s exciting when we get an opportunity to work with partners who are at the forefront of music culture in Africa, and working with Afrochella to surface exciting new talent fits right into our arc,” added Sean Watson, MD, Sony Music Africa. “Abdul and his team are passionate about being closely connected to the creativity in their environment and so are we at Sony Music Africa. We are excited to partner on the Rising Star Challenge to provide a platform for the best new artists we can find together.”

The Rising Star Challenge is now underway, and winners will be chosen during the Afrochella Festival.