Austin Daboh confirmed as new EVP at Atlantic UK

Austin Daboh has been formally unveiled as executive vice president of Atlantic Records UK, as Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow welcomes a “cultural pioneer” to the major’s revamped staff.

The former BBC Radio 1Xtra and Spotify exec joins after a stint at Apple Music where, as head of editorial, UK & Ireland, he developed the Agenda playlist brand. He also steered the Who We Be playlist and events brand at Spotify.

Daboh will be responsible for signing and developing homegrown talent, as well as working closely with Atlantic US to nurture the its black music roster in the UK. He will report into Atlantic UK co-presidents Ed Howard and Briony Turner, as well as Harlow. Daboh also joins the WMUK leadership team.

He joins recent arrivals Liz Goodwin and Rich Castillo on team Atlantic, which has undergone a revamp since former president Ben Cook’s controversial departure. Outgoing head of A&R Alec Boateng is rumoured to be involved in plans for a new Def Jam UK operation with his brother Alex, who recently left Island.

He’s already played a pivotal role in shaping the UK music landscape Tony Harlow, Warner Music UK

Tony Harlow said: “I’m happy to welcome an exec of Austin’s calibre to the Warner Music UK family. He’s already played a pivotal role in shaping the UK music landscape through his work in radio and with the DSPs, and he has the instincts and connections not just to attract outstanding artists, but to be a cultural pioneer. I know that with Briony, Ed, Austin and the rest of the incredible team driving things forward, Atlantic UK will not only remain at the leading edge of the UK music scene but will continue to expand its global impact.”

Briony Turner and Ed Howard said: “We’re very much at the start of an exciting new era at Atlantic UK; Liz Goodwin has just joined as GM; Rich Castillo has come on board as A&R director, and we couldn’t be happier to now have Austin join us on the journey. His ability to intelligently read and navigate the marketplace, combined with his gift for fostering meaningful relationships with talent, managers, and tastemakers make him perfectly placed to keep Atlantic, and our artists, at the forefront of both the music industry and wider culture.”

Atlantic is one of the most culturally important labels out there Austin Daboh

Daboh said: “Atlantic is one of the most culturally important labels out there, with some of the world’s most authentic and unique artists. I’m excited to be joining the company as it begins the next chapter in its legendary history and look forward to working closely with Ed and Briony. I’ve had the good fortune to work at three amazing companies – the BBC, Spotify, and Apple Music – and my experiences there have prepared me well to step into the major label world, which has always been my dream.”

PHOTO: Ashley Verse