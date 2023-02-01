Austin Daboh, Lorna Clarke, Mike McCormack & more reveal their hopes for 2023

In the first issue of Music Week of 2023, we gathered more than 100 leading names from across the business to reveal their biggest hopes for 2023.

The second part of our list features the likes of Austin Daboh, Lorna Clarke, Mike McCormack, Charisse Beaumont, Sam Moy, Ben Cooper, Safiya Lambie-Knight and many more. Check out the brand new issue of Music Week here and find out what our selection of execs are hoping the year has in store below...

Austin Daboh, EVP, Atlantic: “My hope for the industry is that it continues to grow and flourish, and that we save nightclub culture.”

Lorna Clarke, director of music, BBC: “I can’t wait to see who the major voices of 2023 and beyond will be. At the BBC, we will keep supporting new and emerging talent via BBC Music Introducing, giving new artists a platform for their voices to be heard, whilst providing the music industry with a pipeline of burgeoning acts.”

Mike McCormack, MD, Universal Music Publishing Group UK: “We need a brand new British or Irish artist to explode to remind everyone that the UK is still the source of great innovative talent.”

Tim Major, co-MD, Sony Music Publishing: “I hope that the business can continue to evolve and to create positive change, but with a lot more urgency.”

Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and lead culture curator, Black Music, UK: “I hope that R&B from the UK begins to get the recognition it deserves on a more mainstream level, because the talent we have in this scene is among the best in the world.”

Briony Turner, co-president, Atlantic: “Reducing the stigma that surrounds working mothers within our industry.”

Kenny Allstar, DJ, BBC Radio 1Xtra: “I believe that, this year, the focus in the rap world will lean towards the alternative style of rap music. We are already seeing the commercial success of the likes of Knucks, Kojey Radical and Sainté to name just a few. I feel like this sound is all about natural expression, futuristic music and widely relatable lyrics. Artists like Bawo, Jeshi, Jim Legxacy, Kadiata, Jordy, Ragz Originale and BXKS... The list goes on and on. Next year will elevate this sound more, guaranteed.”

Charlotte De Burgh-Holder, head of data analytics, Sony Music UK/chair, Official Charts Company:“I hope that the wider industry commits to investing in talent, both in terms of artists and executives. In a cost of living crisis I think it’s now more important than ever to consider the barriers that can prevent people from starting out.”

Ben Mortimer, president, Polydor: “To see our artists reaching their full potential globally.”

Charisse Beaumont, chief executive, Black Lives In Music: “To see the leaders of the music industry speak up and take action against discrimination, bullying and harassment. To actually take it on and eradicate it.”

Fred Gillham, managing director, UK & Europe, Concord Label Group UK: “I hope we see the cost of touring begin to stabilise, as well as the customs and movement challenges in the wake of Brexit. For Concord Label Group, there is a large focus on increasing A&R efforts in 2023 on both sides of the Atlantic. Our approach is always on global campaigns for globally-minded artists. As such, progress on the challenges that have faced touring artists recently would be a relief for many of our acts.”

Shani Gonzales, managing director, Warner Chappell Music UK: “I was so pleased to see the Copyright Royalty Board in the US stick to its decision that digital services should pay songwriters more, and I’m proud of the campaign Warner Chappell mounted to support that move. My hope for this year is that we continue to advocate for songwriters and that policymakers in more countries understand the pivotal role they play in the music business.”

I can’t wait to see who the major voices of 2023 and beyond will be Lorna Clarke, BBC

Sandy Abuah, artist manager, Tru Tribe: “I have hopes that the UK’s current diverse sound will continue to transcend globally in the coming year. I’d like to see the continuation of repurposing music in creative and unique ways in different industries and the music business as a whole becoming more open to exploring different strategies in breaking artists, especially with how fast the tech world is moving. I’m excited to see what’s next.”

Milana Lewis, CEO, Stem: “In the last two years, we have seen how much money fans are willing to pay to engage with music. It’s apparent in the boom of music NFTs, ticket sales for live shows and the pure volume of music consumption. My hope is that the DSPs start to close the gap between what they charge and the value of the music they make available. I want to see them increase prices and increase income to the artists. On top of that, the industry should renegotiate with the social platforms that take up a growing section of the pie for music consumption but pay far too little for each stream.”

Mark Mitchell, co-president, Parlophone: “I hope the platform battles will ultimately acknowledge the true value of music, which would benefit the next generation of artists.”

Tinea Taylor, DJ, KISS: “More women being appreciated, not just in public facing roles but in production, songwriting, A&R, video directing... We have so much to offer and it’s not always highlighted and recognised and it needs to be. We big up the men constantly, but there are too many hidden gems.”

Craig Jennings, CEO, Raw Power: “I’m hoping that live music climbs fully out of the Covid era in a positive way in the next 12 months. It feels like we are a way from normality right now, which is not helped by the huge rise in touring costs. There are green shoots of recovery and many acts are doing record business. It would be nice to see that filter down through the industry to see our live business in the best shape ever, across the board, by the end of 2023.”

Lisa Wilkinson, director, UK marketing, BMG: “Next year, I hope that the music industry can find more ways to get artists exposure through traditional media – specifically on radio and seeing more opportunities across TV for music.”

Trevor Nelson, DJ, BBC Radio 2: “Value for money to the music fans. We need music to help get us through, so let’s keep giving people as many different options as possible to enjoy their music because, let’s face it, times are tough right now.”

Vanessa Bosåen, managing director, Virgin Music UK: “That we all, collectively, agree to stop using WhatsApp for details. I can dream.”

David Bradley, agent, WME: “I hope we figure out how to deal with the mess of Brexit and get a handle on inflating costs. It’s getting to the point that new artists can’t afford to tour and the bigger acts are weighing up whether or not to even bother coming to Europe.”

Remi Harris, founder, Remi Harris Consulting: “I hope that we really support the humans who work in the industry, and try to grow and work in more sustainable ways.”

Alex Hardee, agent/UK partner, Wasserman Music: “I’d like to see all venues start charging fair merchandising rates. It’s hard enough to make tours profitable as it is without this final stab in the back.”

Taponeswa Mavunga, director of Africa, Sony Music UK: “Conscious inclusion.”

Jack Melhuish, director of marketing, strategy & partnerships, Parlophone: “I think that we’ve been in quite a destabilised place for the last three years as an industry because of Covid, the accompanying changing working practices and the very real anxieties from emerging out of that experience. No-one has fully recovered from that yet, even though we’re walking like we have. It’s important that we normalise conversations around that with both artists and our teams and support each other as much as possible.”

Sam Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music: “I hope our independent venues survive and thrive. In January, we will be on the road with Steve Lamacq’s Independent Venue Tour shining a light on the people and places who give a platform to the artists who are working out who they are on stage.”

Barbara Charone, co-founder, MBC PR: “Survival.”

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer, Bauer Media Audio UK: “One of my favourite quotes is by Charles Darwin: ‘It is not the strongest, nor the most intelligent of species that survives, but the one most adaptable to change’. So my biggest hope for 2023 is that my team and the music industry can reinvent the way we work together. Next year at Bauer, you will see new innovation, new energy, new people and new studios.”

Safiya Lambie-Knight, head of music, UK & Ireland, Spotify: “Always more diversity across the board! Teams that reflect music culture in an authentic way are so important for the evolution of the industry and there is still a long way to go.”

Olly Bengough, CEO/founder, KOKO: “A lot of artists will struggle to tour across Europe and globally, so collaboration and creativity are needed. We need to think about how to create new commercial opportunities. Fans will expect nothing less.”

Rob Pascoe, managing director, Motown UK: “I’m hoping for less toxicity and trauma on social media. It’s not healthy.”

Teams that reflect music culture in an authentic way are so important Safiya Lambie-Knight, Spotify

Dorothy Hui, SVP, digital & audience development, 4th Floor Creative, Sony Music UK: “In uncertain times ahead, my big hope for the industry is that our artists and community will continue to help each other, bring optimism and drive change through the turbulence.”

Lizzie Dickson, head of UK label relations, YouTube: “My hope is that the music industry shows collectivism and continues to support and champion one another, while bringing people together through their love of music.”

Glyn Aikins, co-president, Since ’93: “My big hope for 2023 is that we keep diversity and inclusion at the front of our minds and continue building on the progress made so far.”

Annabella Coldrick, CEO, MMF: “That we realise we’re all in the same boat and that if artists give up performing due to the huge pressures on touring, then that will take us all down.”

Jodie Cammidge, co-managing director, Polydor: “I’d like to see more British acts breaking through and making a global impact this year.”