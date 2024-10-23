Australia's Vinyl Group launches e-commerce platform Vinyl.com in UK

Vinyl Group has launched e-commerce platform Vinyl.com in the UK.

Formerly known as Jaxsta, Vinyl Group is Australia’s only ASX-listed music company. It also operates Jaxsta, a vast database of official music credits, and the social network Vampr.

“This strategic expansion leverages the recent acquisition of Serenade, including its UK subsidiary, as part of our ongoing mission to establish Vinyl.com as the leading global destination for music enthusiasts and vinyl record collectors,” said a statement.

Music Week previously reported on the Australian company’s UK expansion plans in our interview with Josh Simons.

The launch in the UK comes amid continuing sales growth for vinyl. For the year to date, vinyl is up 11.5% in unit terms. Vinyl.com works with chart compilers globally, such as the Official Charts Company, on registering sales for national charts.

“Following the acquisition of Serenade, Vinyl Group starts with a strong foundation in the UK, allowing us to tap into existing infrastructure, relationships, and a dedicated consumer base that shares our love for music and physical media,” added the statement.

Josh Simons, CEO of Vinyl Group, said: “We are thrilled to bring Vinyl.com to the UK, one of the largest and most influential music markets in the world. The recent acquisition of Serenade's assets, including its UK subsidiary, has provided us with the perfect platform for this expansion, allowing us to combine Serenade's cutting-edge approach with our comprehensive distribution and e-commerce capabilities. We believe this launch will not only strengthen our presence in Europe but also accelerate our vision of becoming the premier global destination for vinyl lovers and super fans.”

Vinyl Group's growth strategy focuses on expanding market reach, investing in sustainable vinyl solutions, and integrating complementary assets into the broader