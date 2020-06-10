Avicii Experience tribute museum to open in Stockholm

The Avicii Experience tribute museum is to open in Stockholm next year.

The museum is described as an “intensively emotional tribute to one of the true icons of modern popular culture”.

The immersive interactive exhibition will follow Tim Bergling’s journey to superstar DJ. The museum will include memorabilia, unseen photos and video, plus published and unpublished music.

“Avicii left behind a legacy of transforming modern dance music and pioneering a revolution of the EDM scene that spread across multiple genres, leading him to become one of the most influential producers, performers and songwriters of our time,” said Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment Group and co-founder of Avicii Experience.

Nile Rodgers, who collaborated closely with Avicii, said: “Avicii has quite rightly been celebrated as one of the greatest DJs of all time and as an important artist who made massively successful records but what I will remember the most is that Tim was one of the finest songwriters I ever worked with. We could work together for 24 hours a day and his melodic ideas would never stop coming. He was a melodic beast who has not as yet had the recognition he deserves for his extraordinary talent. Tim, I love and miss you my friend!”

Previously unreleased material that was the foundation for the posthumous album Tim will be made available for the first time, as will unpublished early versions of the breakthrough hit song Levels.

Aloe Blacc, who co-wrote Wake Me Up in collaboration with Avicii and Mike Einziger, said: “Tim was a musical genius. He was boundless and incredibly driven in his creativity. He had the ability to unite people with his music. I'm certain that with his fans' memories his legacy will last forever.”

Avicii Experience is a part of Space, which combines gaming, music, and content creation.

A portion of the revenues from Avicii Experience will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

“At Space we will carry out activities focusing on youth, with the aim to have an open and inclusive dialogue in regards to mental health,” said Klas Bergling, Tim Bergling’s father and co-founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation together with his wife Anki Lidén.