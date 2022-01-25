AWAL appoints Jenn Hovick vice president of artist and label development

AWAL has promoted Jenn Hovick to vice president of its newly expanded artist and label development team.

Hovick joined AWAL in 2018 to lead the company's B2B business.

Previous to this, she worked at online retailer Zappos, Universal Music Group Distribution/Fontana, INgrooves, and Dine Alone Music.

Based in Los Angeles, Hovick will report directly to Chris Hardy, senior vice president of artist development, North America and head of Canada.

Chris Hardy said: “We are thrilled to have Jenn elevated to this position within our North America Artist Development Team. Her track record of working with Independent Labels and Artists throughout her career is exemplary and has been achieved by building productive relationships and always doing what’s best for our label and artist partners. She is well respected within the department and throughout AWAL, and there is no question her leadership will be an integral part of the department's success.”