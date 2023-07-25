Your site will load in 16 seconds
AWAL hires Norva Denton for top A&R role

July 25th 2023 at 3:00PM
AWAL has appointed Norva Denton as senior vice president, head of urban music. 

Based in AWAL’s Los Angeles office, Denton will be joining the company’s A&R team, reporting to president Pete Giberga, where he will develop the label’s Black music roster.

Denton previously served as SVP of A&R at Warner Records where he signed and developed acts including YFN Lucci, Wale, Taykeith, Chika, 2KBaby and more. Denton also co-wrote and produced various records while at Warner. He executive produced Wale’s 2019 gold-certified album, Wow...That’s Crazy, including double platinum-certified single On Chill featuring Jeremih, and Freddie Gibbs’ 2022 album, Soul Sold Separately, including Too Much featuring MoneyBagg Yo – both tracks he co-produced.

Denton started his career in 2008 as West Coast regional director of artist development at Motown/Island Def Jam in New York, where he worked with artists including Big Sean, BJ The Chicago Kid, 2 Chainz, Logic, Alessia Cara, Lil Durk, Charlie Wilson, Kelly Price, Rick Ross and Pusha T.

I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter at AWAL, with a burgeoning team poised for greatness

Norva Denton

“We couldn’t be happier to have Norva join us at AWAL, said Giberga. “Norva's depth of A&R experience, track record and reach is a very exciting addition for our company and our business in general. His infectious energy on top of that is just a bonus.”

Denton commented: “I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter here at AWAL with a burgeoning team poised for greatness. I am looking forward to working alongside both Lonny [Olinick, CEO, AWAL] and Pete [Giberga] to shape our footprint within Urban music and beyond.”

 


