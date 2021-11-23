AWAL launches audience development team headed by Aaron Bogucki

AWAL has launched a newly structured global team focused on audience development.

London-based Aaron Bogucki is moving from his role as VP, marketing to the new position of global head of audience development to spearhead the department. He will report jointly to Paul Trueman, general manager, UK & international and Ron Cerrito, president, North America.

Bogucki’s appointment is effective immediately.

AWAL’s audience development team specialises in identifying, targeting and engaging artists’ audiences around the world, alongside developing and executing digital-focused strategies and fan-focused marketing initiatives. The team will work hand in hand with AWAL's frontline marketing, creative and catalogue teams.

“By structuring the department as one integrated global team, incorporating team members in both the UK and US, AWAL can share learnings internationally, leverage global relationships and implement digital strategies quickly and effectively,” said a statement. “This innovative approach is perfectly aligned with the global nature of digital platforms and enhances AWAL’s ability to reach and engage with music fans everywhere.”

Bogucki, who prior to joining AWAL held roles as VP, digital marketing at Republic Records and head of digital at Polydor, said: “Having been a part of AWAL's incredible growth and success over the past four years, I can confidently say we're on to something really unique and special. With the level of quality artists on the roster and the talent in our audience development teams, I'm excited to continue our creative, disruptive audience-first approach to artist development globally.”

AWAL delivered campaigns for a diverse roster of artists including Little Simz, Lauv, Girl In Red, Gerry Cinnamon, Jungle, Tom Misch, alongside developing new independent artists such as Alfie Templeman, Joesef, Tamera, Spacey Jane, Tora-I & CMAT.

Paul Trueman said: “AWAL’s global audience development department gives us a unique opportunity to re-draw how audience development and digital marketing are approached. I can’t think of anyone with better experience and proven success in both the UK and US digital markets than Aaron to deliver this global vision.”

Ron Cerrito said: “Unifying our digital marketing teams under Aaron’s leadership aligns perfectly with our company-wide focus to engage with music fans where they live, rather than where the artist is from. This new structure will help us increase collaboration and maximise the talents of our digital marketeers around the world. Aaron’s unique perspective and experience from having worked in both North America and the UK, make him the ideal executive to run this global team.”