AWAL launches in India and South Asia

AWAL has launched in India and South Asia, following the acquisition of OKListen, a digital music platform for independent artists and record labels.

Based in Mumbai and supported by Sony Music India, AWAL will offer independent artists in the region a range of services including global marketing, creative, sync and brand partnerships, radio promotion and distribution, as well as access to real-time comprehensive music analytics.

OKListen founder and CEO Vijay Basrur has been appointed head of India & South Asia, AWAL, reporting to Lonny Olinick, CEO of AWAL and Vinit Thakkar, managing director, Sony Music India.

“The independent music community across the region is full of potential,” said Lonny Olinick, CEO of AWAL. “Together with Vijay, I look forward to AWAL becoming a true creative hub for India and South Asia’s independent artists, with resources dedicated to developing careers that are committed to creator integrity and global success.”

“AWAL, alongside Sony Music, provides an exciting and comprehensive offering for artists at any stage of their career, putting the artist first and in control of their own future, and enabling more opportunities to showcase their music to fans around the world,” said Vinit Thakkar, managing director, Sony Music India.

The independent music community across the region is full of potential Lonny Olinick

“It’s a privilege to join AWAL and spearhead the next chapter for the company and its global roster in the region,” added Vijay Basrur, head of India & South Asia, AWAL. “AWAL is already well known in the region for helping artists at any stage of their career. I look forward to bringing AWAL’s expertise and global reach to our creators and developing the next phase in their careers.”

Basrur has more than 23 years of music, technology and business experience. He founded OKListen in 2012 as India’s first homegrown digital distribution service. To date, OKListen works with more than 4,000 musicians across India, including leading independent artists such as The Local Train, When Chai Met Toast, Bipul Chettri, Sanam and more.

Prior to founding OKListen, Basrur worked with several digital start-ups and corporations in a wide range of product, technology and digital transformation leadership roles.