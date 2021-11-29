AWAL promotes Charlotte Birch and Nathan Liddle-Hulme to joint heads of marketing

AWAL has announced two senior promotions within its UK marketing department.

Charlotte Birch and Nathan Liddle-Hulme, who have both played a key role in AWAL’s successful artist campaigns, are promoted to joint heads of marketing for the UK.

Reporting directly to general manager Paul Trueman, Charlotte Birch and Nathan Liddle-Hulme will be responsible for overseeing the UK marketing teams and campaigns They will each run a team but work closely and collaboratively as one UK marketing department.

Liddle-Hulme steps up into his new role having joined AWAL in 2015. He has managed global campaigns including Lauv, Dadi Freyr, Kim Petras, Rex Orange County and Everything Everything. Meanwhile, Birch joined AWAL in 2019 from Island Records, where she ran marketing campaigns for Sigrid, Easy Life and JP Cooper. At AWAL she has recently managed campaigns for Girl In Red, Joesef, Bruno Major & CMAT.

Paul Trueman said: “Charlotte and Nathan have proved themselves to be entrepreneurial, forward-thinking marketers, epitomising AWAL’s core values of building global marketing campaigns with artists at the centre. Their individual marketing skills, approach and experience complement each other perfectly and together they will form a formidable force and continue to drive AWAL’s marketing team forward.”

AWAL has enjoyed its most successful year to date in 2021 Paul Hitchman

Charlotte Birch said, “Since joining AWAL two years ago it has been a privilege to work alongside such a stellar team of marketers. The team's success across such a breadth of campaigns over the past year alone is a testament to the team's tenacity and innovative approach. Thrilled to be working and learning alongside Nathan over this next phase and continuing to push the boundaries in this space.”

Nathan Liddle-Hulme added: “Having worked at AWAL for over six years, I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the label’s development and evolution. The marketing team at AWAL is full of creative, passionate, hard-working people and working with them everyday, sharing ideas and continually developing our approach is really rewarding. Heading up the UK team with Charlotte is a brilliant opportunity for us to continue the evolution and to create market leading and impactful campaigns for our artists.”

The promotions follow the recent elevation of former VP of marketing Aaron Bogucki to global head of audience development.

Paul Hitchman, president of AWAL said: “AWAL has enjoyed its most successful year to date in 2021, delivering Top 10 records for a diverse range of independent artists including Little Simz, Jungle, Girl In Red, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, as well as developing and nurturing a number of new, up and coming artists such as Alfie Templeman, Tamera, Joesef, CMAT, Tora-i, Porij, Dylan and many more.

“A key to our success has always been the quality of our team. Charlotte and Nathan are both smart, progressive, strategic executives whose skills and experience create an incredible combination.”