AWAL promotes Jennifer Kirell to senior vice president of catalogue and retail marketing

AWAL has announced the promotion of Jennifer Kirell to the position of senior vice president of catalogue and retail and marketing.

Based in New York, Kirell will report to Ron Cerrito, president of AWAL North America. She will oversee and support artist and label partners with strategies to maximise lasting cultural impact, discovery and rediscovery and music consumption.

Over the past 18 months, Kirell’s team has worked on campaigns from Lil Peep, Childish Gambino, Rex Orange County, Chvrches and Tom Misch, among others. She has also helped to grow AWAL’s US physical business, through the evolution of the company’s approach to catalogue vinyl, and its relationship with accounts such as Walmart and Urban Outfitters.

Prior to joining AWAL, Kirell spent 11 years with Sony Music Entertainment at Legacy Recordings, where she led global marketing campaigns for artists including Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

Ron Cerrito said: “Jennifer is a goal-minded, follow-through-obsessed, results-oriented, serial over-achiever with a deep understanding of modern music marketing. She is also a thoughtful leader and people manager. We are proud Jen is a member of our executive team and look forward to continuing to redefine catalog and retail marketing into the future.”