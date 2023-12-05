AWAL promotes Paul Hitchman to global COO

Paul Hitchman has been promoted to the role of COO at AWAL.

Hitchman will continue to report to CEO Lonny Olinick.

Based in AWAL’s London office, Hitchman oversees the UK team and international offices, along with AWAL’s global operations.

He works closely with Lonny Olinick and AWAL’s senior management team on global strategy, development of the company’s artist roster, as well as growth of the business worldwide. He also manages relationships with key partners at The Orchard and Sony Music.

Hitchman joined AWAL as managing director in February 2012, through Kobalt’s acquisition. During this time he has been responsible for a number of key signings, including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Little Simz and Jungle. To date, 21 AWAL artists have now crossed one billion streams globally through AWAL.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved, but even more excited about what’s still to come and the opportunity to continue to grow AWAL globally,” said Paul Hitchman. “It’s a privilege to work with Lonny and the incredibly talented AWAL teams around the world as we follow our mission to empower independent artists at every stage of their career. I firmly believe that AWAL’s team is a match for any other in the business and that our roster of artists is the best of any music company in the world.”

“Since the day I started at AWAL, Paul has been the ultimate partner,” said Lonny Olinick. “He is an executive who balances strategic and visionary thinking with a unique ability to drive execution. His passion for AWAL, our teams, and our artists is a driving force throughout our company. He has been essential to AWAL’s every success, and I could not be more thrilled to continue our partnership as he steps into this new COO role.”