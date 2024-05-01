AWAL promotes Will Hunt to vice president of A&R

Will Hunt has been promoted to the role of vice president of A&R at AWAL.

Reporting to Matt Riley, managing director in AWAL’s London office, Hunt will continue to lead in the development of AWAL’s roster.

Since joining AWAL from Columbia Records in 2018, Hunt has worked with successful artists including Girl In Red, Dayglow, CMAT and Joesef.

He continues to work with a broad range of artists across the roster, with recent additions including Clara La San, Nieve Ella, Mikayla Geier, Sarah Julia and Brandon Nembhard. He also heads up AWAL’s relationship with Rules The World Records.

“I’m delighted to be stepping into this role,” said Will Hunt. “AWAL is a cutting-edge record company where there is an opportunity to sign incredible talent and do artist development, which I love. I’m honoured to be able to contribute in my own way to its story and keep working with the special team here.”

“Will has world class A&R instincts and a unique approach when it comes to finding and developing artists,” said Matt Riley. “AWAL has been on an A&R-led journey for many years now and we have managed to cultivate one of the best rosters out there. Will has played a key role in this and it’s been a privilege to witness his personal development to become an essential part of our global A&R team.”

Subscribers can read the Music Week Interview with AWAL global COO Paul Hitchman.