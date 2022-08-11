AWAL renews deal with Ourness label, acquires global rights to new Genesis Owusu album

AWAL has announced a renewed and expanded partnership with Australian label Ourness, inclusive of a global artist services deal for the next Genesis Owusu album.

The agreement covers a full range of services including global marketing and promotion, digital and physical distribution, creative, sync licensing, and brand partnerships for Ghanaian-Australian singer Owusu.

Ben Godding, senior director, marketing for AWAL in Australia, said: “Having worked so successfully with the Ourness team on Genesis Owusu's first set of singles and full-length album, the whole AWAL team is very excited to be working together as part of a new, upscaled and global deal. With his debut album proving such a massive success, AWAL couldn't be prouder to collaborate with Ourness to help Genesis Owusu take his next steps towards global domination.”

Andrew Klippel, co-founder and director of Ourness and manager of Owusu, added: “My ambitions for both Ourness as a label and Genesis Owusu are that we continue on our path to creative freedom through independence and agility. The global AWAL family is the perfect partner to assist in achieving those goals. We're thrilled to see the passion that the Australian company showed for Smiling With No Teeth now transpires to a worldwide team for Genesis's second album.”

Pete Giberga, president of AWAL US said: “We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Genesis Owusu on this next phase of his accomplished career. We are all in awe of his prolific songwriting and his incredible live show and can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Owusu's debut album Smiling With No Teeth was released in 2021 to critical acclaim. It secured four ARIA award titles, including Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release and Best Cover Art.

In late 2021, AWAL became a new division within Sony Music Entertainment’s suite of independent artist and label services offerings.