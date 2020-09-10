Bands depart Holy Roar Records, staff resign after founder accused of sexual abuse

Rolo Tomassi have announced they have left UK independent record label Holy Roar following allegations made against its founder, Alex Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was accused of rape, sexual harassment and abusive behaviour, which he denies, in an Instagram post on September 7.

In a statement declaring they “have zero tolerance for abusive behaviour and stand in solidarity with those that have come forward”, Rolo Tomassi confirmed they have ended their relationship with Holy Roar “effective immediately”.

Music Week approached Alex Fitzpatrick for comment. You can read his statement in full below:

"You may have been made aware of the devastating allegations against me on social media, the most serious of which have been made by women who I dated approximately 8 years ago. These allegations are false, and I am doing everything I can to clear my name. I immediately instructed solicitors to help me defend my name and reputation. For legal reasons, I am advised by my solicitors, at this stage, to refrain from making further comments. I have also resigned with immediate effect from my businesses to enable me to focus on clearing my name."

In addition to Rolo Tomassi, members of Holy Roar’s staff have announced via a joint statement that they are also resigning “effective immediately” via Twitter.

Speaking on behalf of the group Svalbard, guitarist Serena Cherry said the band had “severed all ties with Holy Roar Records… Our thoughts are with the victims. We are sending all our support and solidarity to those who have suffered.”

Fellow label mates Palm Reader tweeted that “abusive behavior is not to be tolerated under any circumstances and is something we as a band and individuals take very seriously. We are currently in conversation with our team on how to move forward”.