BDi Music signs UK folk singer-songwriter Roo Panes

BDi Music has signed Roo Panes to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal for future works.

Roo Panes’ debut album Little Giant was released in 2014. He has racked up in excess of 350 million plays and 1,714,249 monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as more than 28 million views on YouTube.

Panes' music has recently been synced on US primetime shows Grey’s Anatomy and This Is Us.

New releases in 2021 include Childhood, I Just Love You and Remember Fall In Montreal.

BDi Music founder and managing director Sarah Liversedge said: “Roo is a terrific songwriter with a great body of work. There’s plenty of exciting material to come, with some really interesting collaborations in the pipeline as well. I’m very happy to welcome him to the BDi family.”

Panes said: “I’m really excited to be part of the BDi family. Writing’s always been my passion so I can’t wait to get going and push some new creative doors!”

Panes’ manager, Seb Fagg at Leafy Outlook, said: “We are delighted to be working with Sarah and her amazing team on what’s to come for Roo.”