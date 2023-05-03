Because appoints Rhian Emanuel to head up UK label, promotes Laura Kelly to London Records MD

Because Music and London Records have both made senior appointments for the UK.

Rhian Emanuel has been promoted from marketing director to managing director, Because Music UK. She will head up all activities carried out by the London office, a team that has doubled in size over the last two years.

Reporting to Because Music’s founder and CEO Emmanuel de Buretel, Rhian Emanuel’s appointment follows growth at the UK label. In her new position, she will be tasked with strengthening UK operations, expanding the roster and optimising the label’s back catalogue.

Since joining in 2016, Emanuel has spearheaded campaigns for Christine And The Queens, Metronomy and Shygirl, among others.

In a further promotion, Laura Kelly has been upped from general manager to managing director at London Records, which was acquired by Because in 2017. Having expanded the team significantly in three years, Kelly will continue to oversee the label’s catalogue operations, as well as ramp up its new releases programme. Kelly will also report to Emmanuel de Buretel.

Joining in 2018, after Because acquired the London Records catalogue, Kelly played a key role in establishing the label’s frontline imprint Because London Records. It is home to singer-songwriter and producer Alewya, and recently signed DJ/producer The Busy Twist, with more new artists to be announced soon.

London Records also released Orbital’s 2023 new studio album Optical Delusion, which charted at No.6 in the UK.

London Records will continue with reissues, following recent catalogue projects including UK Top 20 albums from Sugababes, Orbital and Shakespears Sister. Additional 2023 reissues are planned for Bananarama (marking the group’s 40th anniversary), Goldie and Brand New Heavies, with the label set to make further catalogue acquisitions in the coming months.

I am pleased to be leading a highly talented team into a new era of Because UK Rhian Emanuel

Other key appointments include Ed Pearson, who has been promoted from marketing director to SVP marketing, dance & electronic at Because Music UK. In his new role, Pearson will be charged with bolstering the marketing team, focusing on the development and growth of the current and future dance and electronic signings.

Since joining in 2017, Pearson has been predominantly involved in Because Music’s electronic and dance roster, working with Major Lazer, Diplo, Logic1000, Aluna and Justice, as well as Ed Banger Records. He has previously held roles at Believe, Ministry Of Sound and PIAS.

Junior Foster also joins London Records as digital marketing & strategy manager. Joining from five years at Deezer leading its global artist relations teams, Foster has over 20 years of experience in music and film industries. He has previously held marketing roles at Sony Music, as well as Paramount Pictures and Disney. Foster also co-founded music creative marketing agency Army Of Few.

Rhian Emanuel, managing director at Because Music UK, said: “I am pleased to be leading a highly talented team into a new era of Because UK. We have an exceptional roster of artists, some of whom have been on the label for 10-plus years who are producing their most exciting work to date, plus a line-up of some of the most innovative and ambitious developing artists in the world. I am looking forward to strengthening UK operations to create a collaborative and inspiring environment in which our artists can thrive.”

Laura Kelly, managing director at London Records, said: "I’m delighted to lead this new era of London Records as we go from strength to strength and fulfil our vision to return to the forefront of UK music. Junior joining the team is representative of the ambition to grow our front line operations and continue to produce in-depth, lovingly curated campaigns across our brilliant catalogue. He brings his expertise in digital strategy plus passion and enthusiasm to a very busy time at the label with lots of new signings in the pipeline."

Emmanuel de Buretel, founder and CEO at Because Music, added: “I’m very pleased to have Rhian & Laura take the lead at Because UK & London Records respectively. I’m confident with their expertise and energy they will drive the companies forward delivering for our artists creatively and commercially.

“Today, Because Music defines itself as an integrated framework for artistic creation that takes an independent approach to provide turnkey solutions for conception and promotion, from artist content production through to the new global distribution model launched in 2018, which interfaces seamlessly with digital platforms.”