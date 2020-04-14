Because Music hires Ian Quay as US marketing head

Because Music has appointed Ian Quay as head of marketing, United States.

Based in Los Angeles, Quay will be responsible for Because’s roster in America, working closely with their label services partner Caroline International, as well as in direct collaboration with the international team of the Because Group in London and Paris.

Quay will report to Because CEO and founder Emmanuel de Buretel.

“It is truly an honour to join the visionary talent and team at Because,” said Quay. “I am thrilled to represent this impeccable roster in America, and grateful and humbled for this opportunity to work with Emmanuel. His contribution to music and culture is incredible. I can’t wait to build this special label together in Los Angeles.”

The Because recordings roster includes Christine and the Queens, Manu Chao, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Amadou & Mariam, Major Lazer, Metronomy, Justice, Parcels, Sebastian, Django Django and Selah Sue, amongst others.

I am thrilled to represent this impeccable roster in America Ian Quay

Quay previously served as general manager, North America at Ninja Tune. He led stateside campaigns for Bicep, Bonobo, Floating Points, Odesza, Young Fathers, and more.

His industry experience goes back 15 years in marketing at indies and majors, overseeing campaigns at Columbia Records such as Foster The People, Haim and Peter, Bjorn and John, plus Enya, Nile Rodgers and Lake Street Dive at Warner Music Group.

Quay manages a boutique artist roster including indie duo Cults and rising singer-songwriter Kate Teague.

De Buretel said: “Ian brings a solid approach to breaking and developing new and established talent. His wide experience in designing creative strategic campaigns will be a very valuable input to start developing our LA office. I’m delighted to welcome him to the Because Music team.”