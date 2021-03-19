Because Music launches label JV with Soulwax

Because Music has entered into an exclusive partnership with David and Stephen Dewaele – aka Soulwax/ 2ManyDJs – to create a new joint venture for the next phase of their label Deewee.

Because will provide marketing and promotional support, with Deewee utilising Because’s infrastructure to develop their artists’ profiles as well as the label’s own brand. Because will digitally distribute Deewee directly via Merlin-agreed deals, with global physical distribution through Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

The joint venture will cover all future releases starting with Foundations, a 27-track compilation album featuring three exclusive new songs. Foundations is Deewee’s 50th release and will capture the label’s history to date.

Accompanying the announcement of the compilation is one of the exclusive tracks and the brand new single from Belgium-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigery.

With over two decades in dance music and a slew of remixes under their belts, the Deewee label is named after the Grammy-nominated brothers’ studio built in their hometown of Ghent.

Stephen Dewaele said: “This idea of having a building gave us the idea of, ‘OK we could do this label, but everything on it has to go through this mixing desk, through our hands, and we have to be involved from the beginning’. It was never going to just be someone sends us a demo and asks us to release it!"

Emmanuel de Buretel, Because Music founder & CEO, said: “What David and Stephen have created with the label extends beyond any other model – they have built (literally and figuratively) an original and highly creative space, one that prioritises artistry and provides a unique, familial home for artists in which to experiment and develop under their guiding hand providing great production and experience. Because Music shares similar values in terms of prioritising creativity and artist development and so we see this as a very natural collaboration and look forward to building success together.”

Because’s roster includes Christine And The Queens, Metronomy, Major Lazer, Justice, Shygirl and Django Django, amongst others.