Becky Sebber joins TuneCore as chief financial officer

TuneCore has appointed Becky Sebber as its new chief financial officer.

The DIY digital music distributor is owned by Paris-based digital musical business, Believe.

Sebber joins TuneCore from Conde Nast Entertainment where she was vice president of operations and strategic planning. She had previously worked at Vevo.

“Becky brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the technology and music worlds, exactly where TuneCore sits. Her experience speaks for itself and I’m looking forward to her leadership as the company grows,” explained chief operating officer and co-Head of TuneCore, Matt Barrington.

Sebber will be based in the firm's Brooklyn office and will report to Barrington.

“TuneCore is one of the most exciting companies in the music industry right now," she suggested.

"The spirit of this company, its employees and its artists are truly inspirational and I’m excited to make an immediate meaningful contribution to TuneCore’s growth.”

Last year TuneCore launched in India.