Beggars and Domino switch distribution to Redeye in US

North American indie distributor Redeye has picked up some big clients for 2020.

The North Carolina-based company has announced US distribution deals for physical products with Beggars Group, Domino and Saddle Creek. The deals are effective from January 1.

Forthcoming titles in the new deal include Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene (4AD), Pinegrove’s Marigold (Rough Trade), Dan Deacon’s Mystic Familiar (Domino) and Frances Quinlan’s Likewise (Saddle Creek).

"Redeye prides itself on our relationships with our customers and label partners," said Glenn Dicker, co-founder of Redeye. "Over the years, we have looked at the Beggars Group as the gold standard of what could be achieved by an independent company with hard work and dedication to artists and music. Additionally, Domino and Saddle Creek are among the many great labels we've stayed connected to over the years so we're proud to now have them all as part of the family."

“Historically, independent labels have always seen getting records into stores as the first business decision they need to make.“ said Martin Mills, Beggars chairman. “But now that physical is such a small and decreasing part of the majors’ business, for indies, to whom physical, and especially vinyl, is so much more important, to partner with the majors for distribution has become arguably anachronistic. Beggars works with great, fully independent distributors everywhere else in the world, and believes in bringing the advantages of our scale to the sector; and much as we’re sorry to leave ADA, with whom we’ve had incredible success, we’re very happy to be fully independently distributed at last in the USA.”

“As George Harrison once sang, ‘All Things Must Pass,’ adds Matt Harmon, Beggars president. “While our relationship with ADA has ended, we leave with feelings of close camaraderie and the memories of so many impossible successes that we have shared over the last 20-plud years. At the same time, we are massively excited for our relationship with our new physical distribution partner Redeye. Their enthusiasm for the music is infectious. We look forward to working together to bring that music to the fans for years to come.”

“It’s been impressive to watch how Glenn Dicker, Tor Hansen, and the Redeye team have grown the company over the past decade,” said Kris Gillespie, Domino MD. “And we’re very excited to be starting the new one with them as our distribution partner.”

“Redeye feels like the right place for us to be,” added Robb Nansel of Saddle Creek. “With a staff that is clearly made up of music fans and creators, we are excited to be a part of the independent community at Redeye and we look forward to growing together in the future."