Beggars Group announces biggest-ever fundraising push for UK and US charities

Beggars Group has announced plans to raise money to support black musicians and executives in the UK and industry professionals affected by the coronavirus in the US.

In what is the group’s biggest-ever fundraising push, CEO Paul Redding (pictured) is set to swim the English Channel next month and has set a fundraising target of £200,000, which will be split between the PRS Foundation and the US-based Sweet Relief Music Fund.

Donations to the PRS Foundation will contribute to a programme supporting black musicians and executives, with details set to be announced in the coming weeks. Sweet Relief Music Fund’s portion of the money raised will go towards musicians and industry professionals affected by Covid-19 in America.

Paul Redding said, “The swim between England and France has been something I have wanted to attempt for many years and the timing of it during these extraordinary times presents an opportunity to raise a lot of much needed money for charities in the UK and US.”

This is an opportunity to raise a lot of much needed money for charities in the UK and US Paul Redding

PRS Foundation CEO, Joe Frankland said, “The Black Lives Matter movement has galvanised many companies to reflect, connect and pledge solidarity to the Black music community. That solidarity must be met with new approaches which foster meaningful change. As an inclusive and collaborative funder, we are pleased to be developing an ambitious, long-term response with support from our main donor, PRS for Music and music industry organisations and individuals that want to get involved. We applaud Paul Redding and the team at Beggars for this massive commitment and encourage the music community to get behind Paul and the programme.”

Sweet Relief added: "Sweet Relief is honored to be a beneficiary of Beggars Group’s amazing fundraiser, we wish Paul all the best as he takes on this incredible challenge! The funds raised will benefit our COVID-19 Fund which supports music industry professionals in desperate financial need due to the pandemic. Thank you to all of the amazing labels under the Beggars umbrella; thank you for giving back to the community when we need you the most. Go Paul!"

Beggars Group is inviting donations and has committed to donating £1,000 for every mile Redding covers, plus an extra £25,000 should he complete the swim, which is a minimum 21 miles.

Beggars label Young Turks is nominated at the AIM Awards 2020, which take place tonight (August 12). Managing director Matt Thornhill is part of our independent sector report in this week's Indie Takeover issue of Music Week.